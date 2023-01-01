The still-inhabited Khedwal Bhavan features beautiful mirrorwork above the entrance to the inner courtyard, and fine blue tilework. A locomotive is depicted above the archway, and a frieze along the northern wall shows the Teej festival (spot the women on swings). On the western wall is a large locomotive crossing a bridge and underneath are portraits of various English people.

On the northern wall is the story of Dhola Maru, painted in two frames. In the first frame, soldiers chase the fleeing camel-borne lovers. Maru fires arrows at the assailants while Dhola urges the camel on.