Morarka Uattara Haveli

Rajasthan

A haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) owned by the Morarka family, with some fine paintings, including miniatures above the entrance depicting the legends of Krishna (the most celebrated of the Hindu deities). Nowadays it is rented out for weddings, which may help explain its sorry condition.

