This fort was built and frequently modified over 200 years, and features a blend of Rajput and Mughal art and architecture. Inside it combines a mix of European and Rajput decorative elements; the Diwan-i-Khas (Hall of Private Audience) has a mustard-coloured colonnade, stained-glass windows, Louis XIV antiques and a dusty collection of books. Above the Diwan-i-Khas is the duchatta (women’s gallery) from where the women in purdah (seclusion) could view the proceedings below through net curtains.

The zenana (women's courtyard) opens out onto the reading room of the thakurani (noblewoman). This room has a hand-carved wooden writing table, which bears oriental dragon motifs.