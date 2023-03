In a small square to the right just before the entrance to Dundlod Fort is this Hindu temple, built in 1911. On the temple’s western wall is a long frieze, with pictures showing Europeans on bicycles and in cars, and a long train with telegraph lines above it. The portraits under the eaves show nobles at leisure, reading and sniffing flowers. One fine turquoise-turbaned fellow has a bird in his hand, while a woman admires herself in a mirror.