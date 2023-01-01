Bala Qila Fort

The fort of Bala Qila was founded in 1737, but today its modern additions largely obscure the original building, and it houses a fruit-and-vegetable market and a bank.

The Sheesh Mahal in the southeastern quarter of the fort is one room that retains mirrorwork and beautiful paintings on its ceiling, depicting map-like street scenes of both Jaipur and Nawalgarh from the mid-19th century. The grand but rather spooky room was once the dressing room of the maharani of Nawalgarh. To find it, climb a small staircase in the southeastern corner of the fort to the 2nd floor. The room is hidden behind a sweet shop, where you will be asked for ₹20 or ₹30 to be allowed through.