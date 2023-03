Built in 1902 on the eastern side of town, and known locally as 'Podar Haveli', this is one of the region’s few buildings to have been thoroughly restored. The paintings of this haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) are the most vivid murals in town, although purists point to the fact that they have been simply repainted rather than restored.

On the ground floor are galleries on Rajasthani culture, including costumes, turbans, musical instruments and models of Rajasthan’s forts.