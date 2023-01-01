To the southwest of Bala Qila Fort is a group of six havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences), known as the Aath Havelis, erected around 1900. Aath means 'eight', and they were so named because originally eight havelis were planned. The paintings are not technically as proficient as some others in this town, but they illustrate the transition in painting styles over the decades. Many of the murals are in very bad condition.

The front section depicts a steam locomotive and the back section features some monumental pictures of elephants, horses and camels. There are many eclectic, lively subjects to peruse, including barbers, trains and false windows.