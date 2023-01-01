This 1802 haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has been stunningly restored by French artist Nadine Le Prince and is one of the most exquisite havelis in Shekhawati. Visiting students of art history conduct the detailed guided tours (45 minutes, French or English) on the fresco technique and the history of the havelis and the merchants who built them. There’s a small gallery and a garden bar in which to relax with a post-tour refreshment. Rooms have been converted into beautifully decorated guest rooms.

The haveli is around 2km north of the two main bus stands, down a lane off the main road. Turn right out of the bus stands, and the turnoff will eventually be on your right, or hop into an autorickshaw.