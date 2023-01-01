The Vishnunath Keria Haveli, south of the private bus stand, has an outer courtyard with wonderful pictures on either side of the doors that show the marriage of religion and technology. Radha and Krishna can be seen in strange gondola-like flying contraptions, one with an animal’s head, the other with the front part of a vintage car, and both featuring angel-like wings.

On the northern wall of the outer courtyard is a portrait of King George and Queen Victoria. On the southern external wall, pictures include a train, a holy man and Krishna playing a gramophone to Radha.