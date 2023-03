The 1885 Mahavir Prasad Goenka Haveli is considered by some to have some of the best paintings in Shekhawati. The rooms on the 1st floor are the most dazzling: stepping into one is like entering a jewellery box – it glimmers with mirrorwork, colour and gold. One of the rooms shows elaborate Krishna illustrations. Unfortunately, it is often locked, though you can usually enter the first courtyard.