West from the Le Prince Haveli is the Jagannath Singhania Haveli, dating from 1855. It has a fantastic ornately painted interior, but is often locked. There are some interesting paintings on its facade, including that of Krishna and Radha framed by four elephants, and, above this, some British men with guns.
Jagannath Singhania Haveli
Rajasthan
This 1802 haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has been stunningly restored by French artist Nadine Le Prince and is one of the most…
Beneath the eaves on the northern external wall of this haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), you’ll find a picture of a bird standing on an…
A series of small laneways at the western end of Nehru Bazaar (a short rickshaw drive north of the bus station) leads to the imposing Khetri Mahal, a…
To the southwest of Bala Qila Fort is a group of six havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences), known as the Aath Havelis, erected around 1900…
This fort was built and frequently modified over 200 years, and features a blend of Rajput and Mughal art and architecture. Inside it combines a mix of…
Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli
On the northern side of Nehru Bazaar is Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli (1896). A train runs merrily across the front facade. Above the entrance to the…
The name of this glorious haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) means 'gold shop', due to the striking paintings, which use shimmering gold…
The imposing Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri, to the south of the bus stand, was built in 1872. The main dome is surrounded by a series of smaller domes; on the…
This 1802 haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has been stunningly restored by French artist Nadine Le Prince and is one of the most…
South of the landmark Le Prince Haveli is the small Chauhan Well, which dates from the early 18th century and was built by the Rajput wife of a nawab …
3. Mahavir Prasad Goenka Haveli
The 1885 Mahavir Prasad Goenka Haveli is considered by some to have some of the best paintings in Shekhawati. The rooms on the 1st floor are the most…
This atmospheric and still-inhabited ruin has fine mirror mosaics on the ceiling of the antechamber, religious paintings in the outer courtyard, and…
5. Harikrishnan Das Saraogi Haveli
On the southern side of the private bus stand, this haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) features a colourful facade with iron lacework on…
The Vishnunath Keria Haveli, south of the private bus stand, has an outer courtyard with wonderful pictures on either side of the doors that show the…
The imposing Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri, to the south of the bus stand, was built in 1872. The main dome is surrounded by a series of smaller domes; on the…
Here you will find the caretaker who has the key for the Chhatri assuming he's not out for lunch.