The Murmuria Haveli dates back to the 1930s. From the sandy courtyard out front, you can get a good view of the southern external wall of the adjacent double haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence): it features a long frieze depicting a train and a railway crossing. Nehru is depicted on horseback holding the Indian flag. Above the arches on the southern side of the courtyard are two paintings of gondolas on the canals of Venice.

Entry fee also includes access to Goenka Double Haveli and Seth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli.