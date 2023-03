Several Mandawa havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences) belong to the wealthy Goenka family. Among them is Seth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli, which has a composite picture that shows either Indra (the most important Vedic god) on an elephant or Shiva on his bull Nandi, depending on which way you look at it.

Entry fee also includes access to Murmuria Haveli and Goenka Double Haveli.