This Geonka-family-owned double haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has two wings – the southern Vishwanath Goenka Haveli and the northern Tarkeshwar Goenka Haveli. There are monumental pictures, including elephants and horses, on the facade. Some restoration work was ongoing in when we visited.

Entry fee also includes access to Murmuria Haveli and Seth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli.