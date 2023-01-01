Under the eaves on the external western wall of Bhagton ki Choti Haveli is a locomotive and a steamship. Above them, elephant-bodied gopis (milkmaids) dance. Adjacent to this, women dance during the Holi festival. Inside you’ll find a host of other murals, including one strange picture (in a room on the western side) of a European man with a cane and pipe, and a small dog on his shoulder. Next to him, an apparently melancholy English woman plays an accordian.