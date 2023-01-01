Hem Raj Kulwal Haveli

This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) is empty and locked, but the key is kept at the Koolwal Kothi hotel opposite and you may be allowed entry for the customary baksheesh (₹50 to ₹100). Above the entrance are portraits of the Kulwal family, of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, and of a European lady applying make-up. Kaleidoscopic architraves surround the windows, and the outer courtyard features a triumphant train.

An ornate silver door adorned with miniature peacocks leads to the inner courtyard, which features paintings depicting mostly religious themes.