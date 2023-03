Beyond the landmark Churu Gate, is a group of Poddar havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences). Popular motifs include soldiers, trains and three fish arranged in a circle (a design peculiar to Ramgarh). One haveli has a painting of women carrying water in pitchers, and there’s a novel portrayal of the Dhola Maru legend on the western wall of another: while Maru fires at the advancing assailants, Dhola nonchalantly smokes a hookah.