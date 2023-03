A short distance southwest of Sone ki Dukan Haveli is this mid-19th-century Hindu temple that resembles a haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence). It has fine floral arabesques beneath the arches around the courtyard and a grand facade. There are good views across the small town from the chhatri (cenotaph)–ringed upper floor.

At the shop on the ground floor they sell the tickets for Sone ki Dukan Haveli.