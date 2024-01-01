Khemka Shani Mandir

Rajasthan

The spectacular yet tiny Shani Mandir was built in 1840 and, despite a crude exterior, has a richly ornamented interior, completely covered in fantastic mirrorwork. In the chamber before the inner sanctum there are some fine murals worked in gold. Subjects include Krishna and Radha and events from the Mahabharata.

