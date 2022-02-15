Getty Images/iStockphoto

Western Honduras

Honduras' heartland of high, cool mountains, wildlife-rich forests and undulating coffee fields isn't on most foreign travelers' itineraries and that's their loss. Those that do come here can expect a genuine welcome and to brush elbows with the colorful Lenca culture, have plenty of chances to warm up in natural hot springs and drink some excellent coffee. The top attraction is easily the impressive Maya ruins of Copán, closely followed by the colonial charm of towns such as Copán Ruinas and Gracias.

Hikers will love the spectacular trails inside the Montaña de Celaque cloud forest, while there's dazzling birdlife and wonderful scenery around idyllic Lago de Yojoa, which has established itself as the only major stop in this region on the Central American backpacker trail.

San Pedro Sula is the economic powerhouse of the nation and a travel hub; though it has little to offer visitors, so few hang around.

  • Copán Archaeological Site Ruins

    One of the most important of all Maya civilizations lived, prospered, then mysteriously crumbled around the Copán archaeological ruins, a Unesco World…

  • Museo de Escultura

    Copán is unique in the Maya world for its sculptures and some of the finest examples are on display at this impressive museum, which is fully signed in…

  • Parque Nacional Montaña de Celaque

    Parque Nacional Celaque is one of Honduras’ most impressive national parks and boasts El Cerro de las Minas, the country’s highest peak (2849m), which is…

  • Pulhapanzak

    This magnificent 43m waterfall on the Río Lindo is 17km north of Lago de Yojoa (and also an easy day trip from San Pedro Sula). Surrounded by lush forest,…

  • T

    Tea & Chocolate Place

    This charming place is a research center that doubles as a tea and gift shop every afternoon to support the important reforestation work carried out by…

  • M

    Macaw Mountain Bird Park

    Around 2.5km outside Copán Ruinas is an extensive private reserve aimed at saving Central American macaws. There are plenty of them here, along with…

  • P

    Parque Eco-Arqueológico Los Naranjos

    On the northwest side of the lake, this park was first occupied around 1300 BC, and is thought to be the largest Preclassic-era Lenca archaeological site…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Cusuco

    Just 45km from San Pedro Sula, but remarkably difficult to access, Parque Nacional Cusuco is a cloud forest nestled in the impressive Merendón mountain…

