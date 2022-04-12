This huge Unesco World Heritage site encompasses Moresby and 137 smaller islands at its southern end. It combines a time-capsule look at abandoned Haida…
Northern BC
Northern British Columbia is where you'll truly feel that you've crossed that ethereal border into some place different. Nowhere else are the rich cultures of Canada's indigenous people so keenly felt, from the Haida on Haida Gwaii to the Tsimshian on the mainland. Nowhere else does land so exude mystery, whether it's the storm-shrouded coast and islands or the silent majesty of glaciers carving passages through entire mountain ranges. And nowhere else is so alive with fabled fauna, from orcas to moose to grizzlies.
It's also a region of promise. Highways such as the fabled Alaska or the awe-inspiring Stewart-Cassiar encourage adventure, discovery or even a new life. Here, your place next to nature will never be in doubt; you'll revel in your own insignificance.
Explore Northern BC
- Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Area Reserve & Haida Heritage Site
This huge Unesco World Heritage site encompasses Moresby and 137 smaller islands at its southern end. It combines a time-capsule look at abandoned Haida…
- HHaida Heritage Centre at Kay Llnagaay
One of the top attractions in the north is this marvelous cultural center. With exhibits on history, wildlife and culture, it would be enough reason to…
- NNorthern Lights Estate Winery
On the northern banks of the Nechako River, this is BC's northernmost winery, specializing in wines made from fruit produced on-site, including blueberry,…
- MMt Robson Provincial Park
Northern BC's major mountain attraction abuts Jasper National Park, but on the BC side of the border. Uncrowded Mt Robson Provincial Park has steep…
- NNorth Pacific Cannery National Historic Site
Explore the history of fishing and canning along the Skeena River. This fascinating all-wood complex was used from 1889 to 1968; exhibits document the…
- AAncient Forest / Chun T’oh Whudujut Park
About 113km east of Prince George is the site of BC's newest park, established in 2016. The Ancient Forest features two trails – a 900m boardwalk (return)…
- MMuseum of Northern BC
Residing in a building styled after an indigenous longhouse, this museum is a must-see. It shows how local civilizations enjoyed sustainable cultures that…
- LLiard River Hot Springs Provincial Park
A provincial park with a steamy ecosystem that allows a whopping 250 species of plants to thrive. After a long day in the car on Hwy 97, you'll thrive too…
- NNaikoon Provincial Park
Much of the island's northeastern side is devoted to the beautiful 726-sq-km Naikoon Provincial Park, which combines sand dunes and low sphagnum bogs,…
