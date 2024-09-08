Honolulu, Hawaii is one of the most popular vacation destinations around the world, with its internationally-inspired food scene, historic landmarks, beautiful hikes, and of course famed beaches. As a born-and-raised Oʻahu local, Honolulu has always been the place to go for the coolest events, the latest foodie happenings, and a bit of nightlife. It’s where tourists and locals mingle, finding common ground in the city's best experiences under sunny skies or over fusion plates.

Ideally, you’ll arrive on Thursday – after the morning rush hour that happens between 7am and 9am – to make the most of a long weekend in Honolulu. How to get from the airport: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) is only about 5 miles from the heart of Honolulu. You can easily take a 15-minute rideshare or rent a car of your own. There’s also the option to take the public bus, which will take about 35 minutes.

There are so many places to stay – from the Kahala Hotel & Resort near Diamond Head to the famed Hilton Hawaiian Village on Waikiki Beach. At the end of the day, budget will likely be the main determining factor when deciding where to stay in Honolulu. What to pack: Beach and hiking attire are both musts, along with a fancier (but not too fancy) outfit for dinner. Don't forget to pack some reef-safe sunscreen too.

The short trail to Makapu'u Point Lighthouse offers superb ocean views. Getty Images

Friday

Morning: Start your time in Honolulu with an island-inspired breakfast at Moena Cafe, followed by the easy, yet beautiful Makapu‘u Lighthouse Trail. This 2.5-mile round-trip paved hike boasts stunning ocean views and the occasional winter whale spout. At the end, snap a few pictures of the little lighthouse the trail is named after, along with Manana Island (Rabbit Island) and Kaohikaipu Island State Seabird Sanctuary island.

How to spend the day: Grab your snorkel and lather on your reef-safe sunscreen before diving in at Hanauma Bay State Park. Keep your eyes peeled for turtles, octopi, and even the state fish known as the humuhumunukunukuapua‘a (triggerfish). You’ll want to pack your own lunch to enjoy at the bay. Luckily, every local grocery store has grab-and-go bowls and bentos.

To go to Hanauma Bay, visitors have to make reservations online in advance. The limited time slots are quickly claimed, so you’ll want to refresh the Hanauma Bay reservation page right as tickets become available — two days prior at 7am HST.

Dinner: Splurge on a next-level omakase sushi dinner from Sushi Sho. Located in the Ritz-Carlton Residences Waikiki Beach, this restaurant uses the best local and Japanese ingredients to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience. While it is pricey, it is worth every penny. Be sure to book reservations in advance, as there are only 10 seats in the entire restaurant.

After dark: The Friday night Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort fireworks are a tradition of sorts. Lay out a towel on the beach – or go for a nighttime swim in the hotel pool, if you’re a guest – and watch the colorful display light up the night sky.

Get a sense of Hawaii's history with a visit to ‘Iolani Palace. Getty Images

Saturday

Morning: Spend Saturday morning at Kakaʻako Farmers Market. With over 100 vendors selling everything from fresh tropical fruits to handmade crafts to ready-to-eat plates, it’s a great place to start your day.

How to spend the day: Take a walking tour of all of the Hawaiian historic sites in downtown Honolulu. Start at ‘Iolani Palace, the only palace in the US and former home of Hawaiian royalty. Then, loop around to Ali‘iolani Hale, Kawaiahaʻo Church, and the State Capitol Building, which are all within a block or so of each other. For lunch, head into nearby Chinatown for modern Vietnamese fare at The Pig & The Lady.

Dinner: Explore more Native Hawaiian culture with the Experience Nutridge luau. This Native Hawaiian-owned-and-operated luau takes place 15-minutes outside of Honolulu at Puʻu ʻUalakaʻa Wayside Park. With just 50 to 70 guests per evening, you’ll get to participate in every aspect of the luau without waiting in line. Savor traditional Hawaiian dishes, like kālua pig (shredded pork), laulau (meat-filled taro-leaf pockets), and haupia (coconut pudding). Take part in traditional Hawaiian games and crafts like ‘o‘o ihe (spear throwing) and lei making, and don't miss the ever-popular hula and fire dancing performances.

End your long weekend with a dip in the sea at Waikiki Beach. Getty Images

Sunday

Morning: Start your final morning in Honolulu with a cup of Hawaiian coffee and a flaky pastry from Kona Coffee Purveyors. Spend a bit of time perusing the rest of the International Marketplace restaurants and shops, picking up high-quality souvenirs, like pineapple-shaped shortbread cookies from Honolulu Cookie Co. and handmade island-inspired earrings from Sun.daes.

How to spend the day: No trip to Honolulu and Waikiki would be complete without a visit to Waikiki Beach. Soak up the sun on the sand, go for a swim in the salty water, or take things up a notch with a surfing lesson from Moniz Family Surf to round out your time in the islands.

Before you know it, it’ll be time to head to the airport, but there’s no doubt that the sand and sea will call you back. During your next visit, take some time to explore the rest of the island – from the beach-filled North Shore to the creative town of Kailua.