The first major government building ordered by the Hawaiian monarchy in 1874, the ‘House of Heavenly Kings’ was designed by Australian architect Thomas Rowe to be a royal palace, although it was never used as such. Today, it houses the Supreme Court of Hawaii. Don't miss the King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center, where you can browse thought-provoking historical displays about martial law during WWII, the overthrow of the monarchy and the reign of Kamehameha I.