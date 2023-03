The Keliiponi Hale was erected in front of ʻlolani Palace in 1883 as a pavilion for the coronation of King Kalakaua. As there was no other ranking person to perform the duty, Kalakaua placed the crown on his own head. The pavilion was later moved to its present site and used as a bandstand. These days, the Royal Hawaiian Band plays free concerts near the pavilion at noon on most Fridays.