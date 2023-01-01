Built in the architecturally interesting 1960s, Hawaii’s state capitol is a poster child of conceptual postmodernism: two cone-shaped legislative chambers have sloping walls to represent volcanoes; the supporting columns shaped like coconut palms symbolize the archipelago's eight main islands; and a large encircling pool represents the Pacific Ocean surrounding Hawaii. Visitors can walk through the open-air rotunda and peer through viewing windows into the legislative chambers. Pick up a self-guiding tour brochure from the governor's office, Room 415.

Free 75-minute public tours depart most Wednesdays at 1pm from Room 415. Various online touring guides and resources are available at http://governor.hawaii.gov/hawaii-state-capitol-tours.