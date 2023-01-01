Formerly the governor’s residence, this colonial-style mansion was built in 1846 by US sea captain John Dominis. The captain’s son became the governor of Oʻahu and married the Hawaiian princess who later became Queen Liliʻuokalani. After the queen was released from house arrest inside ʻIolani Palace in 1896, she lived here until her death in 1917. A plaque near the sidewalk is inscribed with the lyrics to ‘Aloha ʻOe,’ the patriotic anthem she composed. The building is still used for official events.

To reserve a tour, phone or visit http://ags.hawaii.gov/washingtonplace/visitor-information.