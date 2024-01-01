King Kamehameha IV, attracted to the royal Church of England, decided to build his own cathedral and founded the Anglican Church in Hawaii in 1861. The cathedral’s cornerstone was laid in 1867, four years after his death on St Andrew’s Day – hence the building's name. The architecture is French Gothic, utilizing stone and stained glass shipped from England.
Cathedral of St Andrew
Honolulu
5.43 MILES
In the shadow of Diamond Head, the former mansion of billionaire tobacco heiress Doris Duke is a sight to behold for art-lovers and celebrity hounds…
Stones of Life of Kapaemahu and Kapuni
3.12 MILES
Near the police substation at Waikiki Beach Center, four ordinary-looking volcanic basalt boulders are actually sacred and legendary Hawaiian symbols…
10.25 MILES
This impressive, little-known viewpoint is at the end of Lumahai St in Portlock, makai (toward the sea) from the traffic lights at the Koko Marina Center…
7.08 MILES
This somber memorial is one of the USA's most significant WWII sites, commemorating the Pearl Harbor attack and its fallen service members with an iconic…
1.84 MILES
Hawaii’s version of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC, the Bishop Museum showcases a remarkable array of cultural and natural history exhibits…
0.22 MILES
No other place evokes a more poignant sense of Hawaii’s history. The palace was built under King David Kalakaua in 1882. At that time, the Hawaiian…
0.69 MILES
This exceptional fine-arts museum is among the best of its kind anywhere. The collection is effectively a 'best of' summary of major art movements…
Pearl Harbor National Memorial
6.58 MILES
One of the USA’s most significant WWII sites, this National Park Service (NPS) monument narrates the history of the Pearl Harbor attack and commemorates…
0.09 MILES
Formerly the governor’s residence, this colonial-style mansion was built in 1846 by US sea captain John Dominis. The captain’s son became the governor of…
0.1 MILES
With its vibrant, thought-provoking collections, this public art museum brings together traditional and contemporary art from Hawaii’s multiethnic…
0.16 MILES
In front of the capitol is a highly stylized statue of Father Damien, the Belgian priest who lived and worked with victims of Hansen’s disease (leprosy)…
0.17 MILES
Built in the architecturally interesting 1960s, Hawaii’s state capitol is a poster child of conceptual postmodernism: two cone-shaped legislative chambers…
0.17 MILES
Pointedly positioned between the state capitol building and ʻIolani Palace is a life-size bronze statue of Queen Liliʻuokalani, Hawaii’s last reigning…
0.26 MILES
The Keliiponi Hale was erected in front of ʻlolani Palace in 1883 as a pavilion for the coronation of King Kalakaua. As there was no other ranking person…
0.27 MILES
This neoclassical landmark first opened in 1922, when silent films were played to the tunes of a pipe organ. Dubbed the ‘Pride of the Pacific,’ the…