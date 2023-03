The tomb of King Lunalilo, the short-lived successor to Kamehameha V, is found at the main entrance to the Kawaiahaʻo Church grounds. Lunalilo died from tuberculosis on February 3, 1874, after a short reign of a year. Due to his popularity and status as Hawaii's first elected monarch, he became known as 'The People's King.' He was an 'elected monarch' as King Kamehameha V, the last of the Kamehameha kings, died in 1872 without naming a successor.