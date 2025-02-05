Fergana Valley, a fertile region in eastern Uzbekistan, is famed for its significance along the fabled Silk Road trade routes and centuries-old artistry in silk weaving and ceramics. Visiting the bazaars and the artisans’ workshops in places like Margilan, Rishton and Andijon, you can still sense the ancient spirit of exchange and get a glimpse into the living-traditions that define Uzbek identity today.

Sandwiched between the northern Tian Shan Mountains and the southern Gissar-Alai range, the valley boasts pleasantly rolling landscapes and has long been considered the heartland of Uzbek culture and agriculture, mainly for its lush fields of cotton, fruits and raw silk.

Today, Fergana Valley is one of Uzbekistan's most populous and modern regions. While it may lack the glitz of Samarkand or the understated grandeur of Bukhara, the valley’s authentic charm makes it a must-visit for anyone seeking to experience the soul of Uzbekistan.

When should I go to Fergana Valley?

The best times to visit the Fergana Valley are in spring (April to early June) and fall (September to November), when the weather is mild. In spring, the valley bursts to life with blooming flowers and verdant fields. Fall, on the other hand, ushers in the harvest season, offering a chance to savor the valley’s fresh fruits, such as pomegranates and melons, while enjoying cooler, more pleasant days.

The peak summer months of July and August can be challenging, as temperatures often climb above 40°C (104°F), with the dry heat making outdoor exploration uncomfortable. Similarly, winter (December to February) can be harsh, with cold temperatures and occasional snowfall.

The train connecting the Fergana Valley to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. Paula Hotti for Lonely Planet

Is it easy to get in and around Fergana Valley?

Train tracks connect Fergana’s main cities, Andijon, Margilan and Kokand, to the country’s capital, Tashkent, with an international airport. There are several trains daily and tickets can be booked online. The train stations are clean and safe, some with small cafes and kiosks – but don’t stock up on snacks too heavily, as normally there’s an attendant selling refreshments, non (naan) and other types of fresh bread on the train.

Another option is to use the local buses and taxis to explore the remote spots. Ridesharing app Yandex Go is widely used for booking a ride, but to download it, you do need a local SIM card, available from Beeline or Ucell, among others.

For locating the correct bus, it is best to ask for advice at your hotel – staff members tend to speak English and are friendly and helpful. For comparison: a taxi ride of some 50 minutes from Fergana City to Rishton costs around US$10 whereas a bus ticket for the same journey is US$0.60.

How much time should I spend in Fergana Valley?

In just three days, you can explore the region’s highlights, from Kokand’s impressive Khudayar Khan Palace to Margilan’s silk heritage and Rishton’s renowned ceramics. But allow yourself a couple more days to delve deeper into this enchanting region and visit lesser-known spots like Andijon, Uzbekistan’s oldest city and the historic gateway to the valley.

The Rustam Usmanov family run a traditional ceramics workshop in Rishton. Paula Hotti for Lonely Planet

Top things to do in Fergana Valley

While many of the biggest cities in Fergana Valley are modern, an aura of centuries-old traditions lingers in the region. Visit the famed ceramic masters’ workshops and the traditional silk factories, see how the Khans lived and taste fresh non sold at bazaars.

Explore the Silk Road craftsmanship in Rishton

Less than an hour’s drive from Fergana city near the Kyrgyzstan border brings you to Rishton, the oldest center of ceramic art in Central Asia and renowned for its blue ceramics. Local artisans have perfected their craft over generations, using a unique natural glaze called ishkor (alkaline). Visit a traditional ceramics workshop, such as the one led by the Rustam Usmanov family, to learn about the art form. Other workshops include the master Alisher Nrizov’s workshop, 3km (1.9 miles) south of Usmanov’s, and the modern Rishtan International Ceramics Centre, a courtyard lined with dozens of small galleries and shops filled with local ceramics.

See how the Khans lived in Kokand

Conquered by the Arabs in the 8th century, by Genghis Khan in the 13th, and by the conqueror Timur in the 14th, Fergana Valley was ruled by the Khans of Kokand from the late 18th century until it was taken by Russia in 1876. Today, you can visit the remaining parts of Khan's Palace, an opulent structure adorned with intricate tilework and woodwork. The palace was built in 1873 and about half of it was occupied by Khudayar Khan’s harem. The harem was destroyed by the Russians in 1919 but the rooms left intact now house the Kokand Regional Studies Museum exhibiting an array of local artifacts from household and military objects to black and white photography. The entrance fee is 15,000S (US$1.15) for foreign visitors.

Mantu are traditional steamed dumplings, often filled with pumpkin. Paula Hotti for Lonely Planet

Taste the local flavors

Uzbekistan is a land of bursting flavors from delicious fruits to shashlyk (meat skewers), and has a rich culinary heritage mixing ingredients from all over the Silk Road. For the freshest samples of the famous Uzbek non, head to any of the local bazaars or pick up a piece straight from a streetside tandoor-styled wood-fired clay oven. Fergana Valley’s own variation of non is katlama, flatbread greased with butter or brushed with fermented cow’s or sheep’s milk. Plov, the ubiquitous rice dish with vegetables and meat, is also one of Fergana Valley’s staple foods. The region is also quite vegetarian-friendly (though some hopping from one restaurant to another may be needed), as the delicious and traditional mantu, steamed dumplings, often come with a pumpkin filling.

Tour Andijon, the historic gateway to Fergana Valley

Located in the eastern part of Fergana Valley, Andijon is Uzbekistan’s oldest city with roots tracing to the 9th century. Known as the birthplace of Zahiruddin Muhammad Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire, Andijon is a fascinating mix of history and modernity with modern shopping centers and restaurants mingling with traditional bazaars and tranquil old madrasahs (Islamic academies or seminaries).

Key attractions include the Babur Literary Museum, dedicated to the life and legacy of Babur, and the Jome Mosque and Medressa, which is said to be the only building to survive the devastating 1902 earthquake. Visit also the old town’s bustling Eski Bazaar near the mosque. Behind the bazaar, you’ll find a few calmer streets dedicated to handicrafts, with people forging knives and selling kitchenware, tools and other handy items, or head to Fergana Valley’s biggest bazaar, Jahon Bazaar.

The Yodgorlik Silk Factory in Margilan. Paula Hotti for Lonely Planet

My favorite thing to do in Fergana Valley

On my first visit to Uzbekistan, I met a group of women in Samarkand wrapped in the most dazzling scarves and clothes I had ever seen. My guide whispered respectfully that they were from Margilan, a city synonymous with fabulous silk production since the days of the Silk Road. When I later had a chance to visit Margilan, my first stop was the Yodgorlik Silk Factory. On a guided tour which costs 50,000S (US$3.85) you can witness the intricate process of making khanatlas (royal-silk). This is achieved with a technique called ikat, where separate bands of silk threads are dyed before weaving to create the pattern. The factory also hosts a shop in a former mosque for some extraordinary shopping.

In Margilan, I also found possibly the homiest family-owned guesthouse in Uzbekistan. The Guesthouse Ikat House is located in the former home of a local artist, now run by his great great grandchildren. There are 11 rooms in two stories as well as a peaceful courtyard with pomegranate trees and a terrace where to sip some green tea after sightseeing.

How much money do I need for Fergana Valley?

Cash is widely used in Fergana Valley, although you will find some hotels and restaurants also accepting international credit cards. It is fairly easy to locate ATMs in bigger cities such as Andijon and Fergana, whereas cash always comes in handy in smaller towns and more remote spots. It is also essential when shopping and using local transportation. Expect US$30–40 for a stay in a hostel or a guesthouse, while hotels are not much more expensive. You can live easily for US$50 per day while spending US$100 a day is already quite extravagant.

Standard room for two in a guesthouse or hotel: 400,000–550,000S (US$31–42)

Room for two in an upscale hotel: 885,000S (US$68)

Public transport ticket: 15,000S (US$1.15) for a 90km (60-mile) journey

Non bread: less than 6000S (US$0.46)

Upscale lunch for two in a modern restaurant: 330,000S (US$25)

A cappuccino in a modern cafe: 20,000S (US$1.54)

Is Fergana Valley safe for travelers?

Uzbekistan is hailed as one of the safest countries for solo female travelers, and Fergana Valley is also safe to explore either alone or as part of a group. In the past, Fergana Valley has experienced some unrest but the region has since stabilized and you’ll find yourself surrounded by extremely friendly locals. However, in bigger cities, such as Andijon, pickpocketing might occur and the border regions are more prone to tensions, so check the authorities' advice before visiting.

Do I have to cover up?

Dress modestly to align with local customs. Both men and women should cover their shoulders, chest and knees, especially at religious sites. Men should avoid shorts and sleeveless tops, while women should avoid sleeveless tops, shorts and skirts above the knee. Women may need a headscarf when visiting religious sites – you can bring your own or borrow one at the sites. Elsewhere, you’ll notice that some women wear headscarves while others do not.

Namangan, Uzbekistan’s third most populous city and located on the northern edge of the Fergana Valley, is considered the country’s religious center. Here, you might see women mixing Islamic and Uzbek heritage in their clothing and wearing hijabs more often than elsewhere.