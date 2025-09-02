Located halfway between Madrid and Lisbon, Extremadura is a lush natural haven hidden in plain sight. In this serene and timeless Spanish region, cherry trees bloom silently each spring, waterfalls cascade down green mountains, and over 385 species of birds hover above hills and golden dehesas (meadows). Game of Thrones fans might also recognize locations used for some of the show's epic scenes while traveling through the area .

Extremadura's pre-Roman, Roman, Muslim and Christian heritages are still very much alive in Cáceres and Badajoz, Spain's two largest provinces comprising the region. On the banks of the Guadiana River, capital city Mérida was once capital of the Roman province of Lusitania, and that two-thousand-year-old legacy remains alive today. (As the birthplace of several conquistadors, Extremadura is also known as the “Land of Conquerors” but does not overly flaunt this fact.)

To me, Extremadura is home. So when you come, I invite you to travel slowly and sustainably and become fully aware of the profuse natural, cultural and architectural heritage that surrounds you.

Here’s what you need to know as you explore Extremadura.

Malpartida de Cáceres. Zu Sanchez Photography/Getty Images

When should I go to Extremadura?

Any season is ideal for visiting Extremadura – although in summer, you should be prepared for high temperatures, which can exceed 40°C (104°F). I recommend visiting in spring, when the cherry trees bloom in the Jerte Valley and temperatures are more pleasant, or during the Ambroz Valley's Otoño Mágico (Magical Autumn) when oak and chestnut forests are dressed in vermilion. Both spring and fall are ideal for birdwatching.

Summer in Extremadura is very lively. In May and June, come to attend L@s Palom@s LGBTQ+ events; in July and August, enjoy the Mérida International Classical Theatre Festival; and throughout the summer, explore a number of village fairs. You’ll also have a chance to learn more about Extremadura's culture at some of its traditional festivals: the Almossassa revives the founding of Badajoz by Arab people; Jerez de los Caballeros embraces the region’s history at the Templar Festival; Los Conversos commemorates the Sephardic cultural legacy of Hervás; and Martes Mayor in Plasencia is an exaltation of Extremadura's orchards and the Tuesday market that dates back to the city's foundation in the late 12th century.

Between festivals, take a refreshing dip in the natural pools in the north of the province of Cáceres or at Blue Flag beaches around the reservoirs in the Badajoz province.

Monfragüe National Park. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

How much time should I spend in Extremadura?

Extremadura is made up of Badajoz and Cáceres, the two largest provinces in Spain. Plan at least two weeks for an in-depth exploration, spending a week in each – especially if you're traveling by public transport.

However, if you only have a week and want to return home with a sense of the region's diversity, I recommend visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Sites that make Extremadura unique: the Archaeological Ensemble of Mérida, the Old Town of Cáceres, and the Royal Monastery of Santa María de Guadalupe, Extremadura’s Mudéjar architectural wonder. Include one of the three Biosphere Reserves (Monfragüe National Park, La Siberia and Tejo/Tajo International) into your itinerary and at least one of Extremadura’s valley-surveying or wine-producing villages.

If you are traveling from Madrid, start in the province of Cáceres by strolling along the walls of Plasencia and use the city as a base to explore the intricate streets of the old Jewish quarter of Hervás, admire cherry blossoms and the Jerte River from Cabezuela del Valle or visit the Royal Monastery of San Jerónimo de Yuste, where Emperor Charles V spent his last days.

Then, spend a couple of days in the monumental city of Cáceres before taking a day trip to the medieval town of Trujillo or to Los Barruecos National Monument in Malpartida de Cáceres, the only European Stork Village in Spain. All three are Game of Thrones shooting locations.

It takes less than three hours to reach Badajoz from Lisbon or Mérida from Seville. After you've marveled at the views of Badajoz city and Plaza Alta from its 9th-century Arab Alcazaba, I recommend taking a day trip to the border town of Olivenza to admire the original designs of its cobblestone streets and Portuguese architectural heritage.

Mérida, the capital of Extremadura, is a good base for discovering the town of Zafra, visiting the Roman theatre in Medellín, learning about the legacy of the Knights Templar in Jerez de los Caballeros or relaxing in the Roman baths in Alange.

Cathedral of Plasencia. JackF/Getty Images

Is it easy to get in and around Extremadura?

Major cities in Extremadura (Badajoz, Cáceres, Mérida and Plasencia) can be reached by train from Madrid, Toledo, and Seville and by bus from Madrid, Lisbon, Seville and Salamanca. A journey from Madrid to Plasencia takes three hours by rail; to Mérida, it's four hours. Although buses can take up to one hour longer than trains, the journey is more scenic as it goes through the Jerte Valley to Plasencia. Extremadura’s airport in Badajoz has domestic flights to Madrid, Barcelona, Gran Canaria and Palma de Mallorca.

Consider taking a road or bike trip to enjoy your trip to Extremadura to the fullest. A car (or a bike – be prepared for mountain roads in the North of Cáceres province) will afford access to the Biosphere Reserves and Natural Monuments of Extremadura and maximize your time, making day trips or stopping in various towns on your way to the cities easier.

When traveling around Extremadura by public transport, I recommend planning your itinerary in advance. Regional train and bus schedules are limited, especially on weekends, and day trips to many towns are not possible due to the limited frequency of services, so you will have to stay overnight. Alsa’s bus tickets can be booked online, but for journeys with bus companies including Cevesa, Damas, Avanza and Leda, purchase tickets from the driver in cash.

For intermodal travel, note that train and bus stations are in opposite locations in Badajoz, Mérida and Plasencia (though close together in Cáceres). You can take the LM1 bus in Badajoz, but consider taking a taxi while in Mérida and Plasencia. To save a few euros, buy return tickets for regional train journeys on the Renfe website or app and bus tickets at the bus stations; some companies charge handling fees of up to €3 (US$3.50) online.

Cherry blossoms in the Jerte Valley. margouillat photo/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Extremadura

See springtime cherry blossoms in the Jerte Valley

As winter wanes, waterfalls burst forth in the north of the province of Cáceres. Come early spring, more than 1.5 million cherry trees along the Jerte Valley's slopes gradually begin to bloom from lower to higher altitudes. This is undoubtedly the most special and eagerly awaited natural spectacle in Extremadura; it is celebrated in all of the Jerte Valley's villages during the Cherry Blossom Festival between the latter half of March and the middle of May.

Tower of Bujaco. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

Experience classic and contemporary Cáceres

South of the Tagus River, the old town of Cáceres is a harmonious fusion of architectural styles and ancient cultures. Walk less than five minutes from the Almohad Tower of Bujaco and Arco de la Estrella along the Estrella’s chemin de ronde (walkway along a defensive wall) and you’ll find the remains of the Roman colony of Norba Caesarina in Mayoralgo Palace’s Renaissance-style courtyard. Venture across San Jorge Square to the 12th-century Yusuf Al-Burch Arab House Museum or visit the 15th-century Hermitage of San Antonio in the Old Jewish quarter.

Just outside the walled enclosure, the Helga de Alvear Museum of Contemporary Art stands as a transitional space between the classical and the modern, both architecturally and artistically. Engravings by Goya and paintings by Picasso and Kandinsky coexist with sculptures by contemporary artists, including Ai Weiwei and Elmgreen & Dragset, and installations by Thomas Hirschhorn.

In Malpartida de Cáceres, 15km (9 miles) from King's Landing, the imposing Barruecos Natural Monument is reflected in the Barrueco de Abajo pond, along whose banks white storks stroll. Here is where the great battle of the seventh season of Game of Thrones was filmed. It’s also home to the Vostell Museum, one of my favorite contemporary art museums in Spain, because its permanent collection of living art continues to engage in avant-garde dialogue with society and the environment.

Roman Amphitheater in Mérida. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

Delve into the Roman past of Extremadura

Every summer, Mérida once again becomes Emerita Augusta, the capital of the Roman province of Lusitania. For one week, its inhabitants recreate Roman life and games during Emérita Lúdica by crossing the 800m (0.5-mile) Roman Bridge from the 1st century CE to fight at the amphitheatre or ride quadrigas at the Roman circus. Join them to enjoy plays of the main Greco-Roman masterpieces at Mérida’s Roman Theatre and in the ancient Roman city of Cáparra during two months for its prestigious International Classical Theatre Festival.

The Vía de la Plata (Silver Route) connected Mérida with Seville and Astorga onward to Galicia in northern Spain. Along this route, which crosses Extremadura from south to north, you can visit some of the most important Roman monuments in Extremadura year-round: the thermal baths of Alange, the Aqueduct of Los Milagros, the Theatre of Medellín, the Bridge of Alcántara,the Arch of Cáparra and the thermal baths of Baños de Montemayor. To deepen your knowledge of Extremadura’s Roman heritage, visit the Museo Nacional de Arte Romano in Mérida.

Griffon vulture in flight above the Monfragüe National Park. CORDEANT PHOTOGRAPHY/Shutterstock

Birdwatch in Southern Europe’s bird paradise

Given the diversity of Extremadura's landscapes and the fact that almost 75% of its territory is classified as Important Bird Areas, it is not surprising that 385 species of birds fly over its skies every year. Highlights include Spanish imperial eagles, black storks, great bustards, cinereous vultures and lesser kestrels.

While the Biosphere Reserves of Monfragüe National Park, Tajo/Tejo International and La Siberia are the most dramatic spots for birdwatching in Extremadura, I recommend birdwatching in the Ambroz, Jerte and Vera valleys and the Arrocampo and Orellana reservoirs. Or give urban birding a try in Plasencia, Trujillo, Badajoz and Mérida.

Left: A lamb stew prepared at Las Lucías farm in Cáceres. Right: Cheese made from goat's milk at Las Lucías. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet (2)

Taste the region’s rich cuisine

Among the wide variety of Extremadura's culinary specialities, choose from salmorejo or cherry gazpacho (cold tomato-based soups) garnished with acorn-fed Iberian ham, Torta del Casar cheese sprinkled with Pimentón de La Vera smoked paprika, Extremaduran migas (garlicky breadcrumbs with meats and vegetables spiced with smoked paprika), zorongollo (roasted pepper salad) and caldereta de cordero (lamb stew). Pair these dishes with a glass of deep ruby Ribera del Guadiana wine or a local cherry craft beer.

My favorite thing to do in Extremadura

I’ve always loved gazing at the universe in the moonlight; its immensity serenades and comforts me. In Extremadura, we are fortunate to have one of the skies with the least light pollution in Europe, clear almost all year round, especially on balmy spring and summer nights. I love stargazing at the Perseids with my best friends in Monfragüe Biosphere Reserve, lying on the ground, mesmerized by the shooting stars and fireballs that fade away among the constellations in the Milky Way. It fills me with happiness.

Old Town of Cáceres. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

How much money do I need for Extremadura?

Extremadura offers great value for money when it comes to food and culture – some of its best museums are free or cost less than €5 (US$6). You can pay by card almost everywhere, but it is advisable to always carry some cash for public transport, local markets and establishments that have a minimum card charge of €5 (US$6) or €10 (US$12).

Night at a downtown hotel: From €40 (US$46)

Night at a downtown guesthouse (hostel or pensión): From €30 (US$35)

Combined tickets for Cáceres’ UNESCO monuments: €3 (US$3.50)

Visit to the Cathedrals of Plasencia: €8 (US$9.30)

Ticket for the National Museum of Roman Art in Mérida: €3 (US$3.50)

Combined ticket for Mérida’s UNESCO monuments: €17 (US$20)

Play ticket for Merida’s International Classical Theatre Festival: From €18 (US$21)

Torta del Casar cheese: From €11 (US$13)

Pimentón de la Vera (smoked paprika): From €2.50 (US$3)

Picota cherry liquor bottle (0.5L): €6.50 to €10 (US$7.50 to US$12)

Daily special at downtown restaurant: From €13.50 (US$16)

What language is spoken in Extremadura?

The official language of the region is Spanish, but there are three minority languages spoken in Extremadura and recognized by the Council of Europe. The most widespread is Extremeño (Extremaduran) or castúo, followed by portugués rayano (melodious cross-border Portuguese that still survives in small border enclaves) and three variants of A Fala that you might hear in the villages of the Jálama Valley.

Although some young people in Extremadura’s main cities speak English, most of the population does not, so it is highly recommended to learn some basic phrases in Spanish to make your trip to Extremadura a memorable one. Remember to always express your gratitude: ¡Gracias! or ¡Muchas gracias!