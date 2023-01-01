Centro de Interpretación General de la Vía de la Plata

During your time in Extremadura you'll inevitably stumble across the famous Vía de la Plata, a Roman-era trading route and pilgrimage path stretching from Seville to Gijón (on Spain's north coast) via Mérida and Astorga. Today, it's traversed by the A66 and N630 roads. This simple Spanish-language exhibition details the Vía's history, with emphasis on its age-old strategic importance and still-visitable highlights. It also offers info on southern Extremadura.