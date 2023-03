Dramatically dominating the town are the tumbling, hilltop ruins of the castillo, built by the kingdoms of Portugal and Castilla in the 12th century atop the ruins of an earlier Islamic settlement. Directly adjacent is the Gothic-Mudéjar Iglesia Prioral de Nuestra Señora del Mayor Dolor. Both are reached via a steep lane from Plaza Alta; guided tours grant access to the castle's interior, though it's honestly more impressive from the outside.