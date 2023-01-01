Riotinto's mining museum offers a sweeping overview of the area’s unique history and geology, from the megalithic tombs of the 3rd millennium BC to the British colonial era, and from impressively colourful locally quarried gemstones to ruddy rust-tinged Roman statues discovered onsite. Two of the most memorable displays are an elaborate 200m-long recreation of a Roman mine, and the Vagón del Maharajah, a luxurious train carriage built in 1892 for a tour of India by Britain's Queen Victoria.