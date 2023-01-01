On the Peña de Arias Montano, the 16th-century Ermita de Nuestra Señora Reina de los Ángeles contains a small carving of the Virgin that is considered the patron of the whole Sierra de Aracena. In early September, the chapel is the focus of the area’s biggest annual religious event, the Romería de la Reina de los Ángeles, when people from all around the sierra converge here to honour their Virgin.

Outside the chapel are stalls selling local honey and cheeses, and an info booth with displays about the local area.