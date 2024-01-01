Within the 14th-century Castillo de Olivenza lies an informative 27-room ethnographic museum, detailing local customs in Spanish, English and Portuguese. Keep an eye out for a collection of toy cars (1st floor), an 1887 wedding dress (1st floor) and a copper model of walled medieval Olivenza (ground floor).
Museo Etnográfico Extremeño
Extremadura
