Iglesia de Santa María del Castillo

Extremadura

Built on the site of a 13th-century predecessor, this triple-naved, 16th- to 17th-century Renaissance church displays typical blue-and-white tiling and later baroque additions, such as the retablo mayor (main altarpiece). The highlight, however, is the beautifully preserved 10m-high Tree of Jesse retablo, dated to the late 18th century.

