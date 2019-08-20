One thing every visitor and resident of Rome will agree on is that there is no shortage of things to do in Italy's charismatic capital. Whether you come in the busy summer or enjoy the sights with less company from late fall to early spring, Rome will amaze you with its variety and profusion of world-class sights.

The biggest challenge on any trip to Rome will be working out your list of must-see sights, while also accepting that it's impossible to fit everything into one vacation. There may be historical monuments, museums and ancient sites around every corner, but there's more to this city than standing in the long lines often required to view them up close.

The Eternal City is massive and endlessly entertaining, and some of your best times will involve wandering down random streets and watching the world go by from a pavement cafe, with an espresso to hand. To help you plan, here are 10 of our favorite things to do in Rome.

To start planning your trip, download the Lonely Planet app or check out our Rome guidebook for local tips, maps and more.

1. Lose Yourself in Ancient Rome, From the Colosseum to the Forum

Ancient ruins spill from the Forum toward Palatine Hill, Rome. powerofforever/Getty Images

There is no place in the world like Rome, and the only thing to do is abandon yourself to its chaotic charms. It would be bananas to visit Rome and not stand (in a giant crowd of would-be gladiators) in front of the Colosseum, the ideal place to start exploring the city's rich and layered history. Book ahead, and consider paying extra for a ticket to view the Colosseum's attics or underground areas.

Find a spot underneath the dome of the Pantheon, after waiting in a considerable line, and consider that this venerable basilica was once a Roman Temple. And though you’ll be surrounded by cameras, souvenir sellers and tour groups, it would be almost unthinkable not to witness the singular beauty of the Trevi Fountain (though there's a fee if you want to get close).

Then there are the iconic sights of the Forum, with its temples and remnants of key meeting places for emperors and senators. The ancient treasures spill onto Palatino (Palatine Hill), with its ruined palaces, and into the capital's many museums and piazzas.

Give yourself time to take it all in. Touch the walls of ancient buildings and think about how they’ve been standing for millennia, or study the fine detail of the almost impossibly intricate carvings on marble statues. Wander around the major sights, stumble across the minor ones, and remember that you only need to move one or two streets over to find yourself in a calmer corner of the capital.

Planning tip: When you make your plans for exploring Rome, space out the heavy hitters and give yourself time to soak everything in at a pace that suits you. If you’re only in Rome for 3 days, think about dedicating a half day to the Colosseum, Palatine Hill and the Forum, and then leave yourself the rest of the afternoon or evening to stroll through other neighborhoods that are a little less trafficked.

2. Learn the Subtle Art of Aperitivo

People sipping Aperol spritzes at a cafe in Trastevere, Rome. Boris-B/Shutterstock

Don’t call it happy hour, because the aperitivo is so much more than a discount drink after a day at the office, and there is a science to doing it right. If you're new to the concept, the aperitivo is a pre-dinner drinks ritual meant to whet the appetite, not satiate or drown it in cheap booze. Though you can find evidence of such imbibing throughout Roman history, the modern aperitivo tradition dates back only a couple of centuries to the popularization of vermouth and other herbal drinks in the late 1700s.

Since then, Italians have been unwinding with friends and beverages before settling in for dinner, and doing so in ever more creative ways. These days, the drinks served are increasingly varied and almost always accompanied by snacks, which have also become more elaborately prepared for pairing. Just don’t fill up on these tidbits – this is just a prelude to what is to come at dinner.

Local tip: Rome is one of the best cities in Italy to sample a wide range of aperitivi, as every bar does things slightly differently – and there are far worse ways to spend time than sampling them all! If you’re in the market for luxury, try snagging a spot on the coveted rooftop of Terrazza Borromini overlooking Piazza Navona. If your tastes run trendier, check out the mixology at Freni i Frizioni in Trastevere. For a classic Roman moment, head over to Ai Tre Scalini in Monti, where the vine-covered streets provide a beautiful backdrop for the most poetic of aperitivi.

3. Take in the Wonders of the Vatican City

The famous spiral staircase at the Vatican Museums in Rome. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet

Whether you go as a tourist or a pilgrim, the impact of seeing the Vatican for the first time is hard to overstate. From the outside, this self-contained city-state is dwarfed by the imposing dome of St Peter’s Basilica and framed by the long embrace of Bernini’s famous square. The most important church for the Catholic faith would be reason enough to visit all by itself, but many more wonders await beyond.

Start at the Vatican Museums, a complex of 26 structures that spans 7km of halls and galleries. While you could spend an eternity craning your neck to see it all, a few hours is enough to get a sense of the museum's unparalleled catalog of art treasures. Finish by taking the claustrophobic staircase to the Sistine Chapel, which is still breathtaking no matter how many people are there sharing the view.

Note that the Vatican Museums are closed on Sunday and the galleries close at lunchtime on the last Sunday of the month, when entry is free (and the crowds are vast). On most other days, you can enter till 6pm and explore until 8pm, but see the website for details of official closures for religious holidays and other events.

After you’ve marveled at the museums' murals and frescoes, the Dome of St Peter's awaits. Rome's great basilica is a marvel of engineering, architecture and sheer willpower: after all, it took more than a century to bring it into being, and it passed through the hands of many of Italy's most iconic architects along the way. Everything about the Basilica is imposing; don’t be surprised if its sheer scale overwhelms you on the first visit (it's a good reason to come back).

Planning tip: A dress code is enforced pretty strenuously at the Vatican. To be safe, wear pants or skirts that cover your knees and tops that cover your shoulders, and bring a light scarf as an extra layer to cover up with.

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4. Soak Up Centuries of History at Rome's Museums

The Hall of Philosophers at the Capitoline Museum in Rome. Will Salter for Lonely Planet

Although the Vatican Museums are among the largest in the world, they are far from the only ones to visit in Rome. What’s more, many of the city’s most interesting museums are slightly off-piste for most visitors, so you may find yourself enjoying an unexpectedly peaceful afternoon, even in the peak season.

If you can’t get enough of Ancient Rome, the Capitoline Museums on the Campidoglio offer all that and more, with works dating from the 3rd century BCE to the 17th century. For an even deeper dive into historical artifacts, the National Roman Museum houses a priceless collection in four separate buildings around the city, each a work of art in its own right.

Classical art lovers are spoiled for choice as well. From the Museo e Galleria Borghese to the elaborate Palazzo Colonna, there are grand palazzi hosting majestic collections around just about every corner in Rome. But there’s always space for more, and modern art has a well-established place; the Galleria Nazionale and MAXXI have incredible collections from contemporary artists that are well worth seeing.

Planning tip: If you like to explore off the main tourist trail, visit some of Rome’s smaller museums, which are located around the city, sometimes in the strangest places. Good places to start include the Napoleonic Museum, set in the palazzo of a member of the Bonaparte family, and the Museo Giovanni Barracco, with its impressive collection of sculptures from Rome, Egypt and Greece.

5. Head Underground at the Domus Aurea

Visitors explore the ancient chambers of the Domus Aurea in Rome. Tara Van Der Linden Photo/Shutterstock

Hiding in (almost) plain sight next to the Colosseum, the Domus Aurea is one of the most enigmatic and least explored remnants of Ancient Rome. This sprawling palace complex was built sometime after the fire that destroyed much of the city in 64 CE, on the orders of Emperor Nero.

Over time, its remains were buried and remained undiscovered until the Renaissance, when intrepid artists like Ghirlandaio and Raphael engaged in an early version of urban spelunking to witness the painted “underground grottoes.”

You don’t have to be nearly as athletic to view the Domus Aurea today; underground tours offer an incredible chance to explore some of the chambers of the ancient palace.

Planning tip: The interior of the Domus Aurea maintains a cool and constant temperature, making it the perfect place to escape the Roman sun. Look out for felines from the local cat sanctuary hanging out in the complex.

6. Take In the Views From Gianicolo

The rooftops of Rome viewed from Gianicolo (Janiculum Hill). Massimo Salesi/Shutterstock

It’s easy to forget the sheer scale of Rome when you’re shuffling through jam-packed cobblestone alleys, and it makes all the difference to remind yourself of it now and then. Greater Rome covers nearly 1290 sq km, though the vast majority of its most well-known sites are within the historic center. Luckily, there are a few key points around the city where you can get a sense of where you are and admire the beauty of this ever-expanding metropolis.

Climb up the hill at Gianicolo (Janiculum) for one of the most impressive panoramas you’re ever likely to see. Time it right, and you'll be there for the cannon shot that fires every day at noon. Alternatively, if you’re wandering during the golden hour right before sunset, make your way to the Giardini degli Aranci on the Aventine Hill for a perfectly framed view over St Peter's Basilica that no camera can ever fully capture.

If you still have time for more, enjoy the walk back down to the center through the frequently overlooked Rose Garden, which offers a different perspective on neighboring Palatino (Palatine Hill), with its regal clutch of imperial Roman ruins.

Planning tip: If you’ve got the time and a bus map, head beyond the central crush to Parco Mellini in Monte Mario for a dramatic view that stretches far beyond the Aurelian walls.

7. Shop Sustainably in Rome's Secondhand Stores and Markets

People shopping at Rome's Porta Portese Sunday thrift market. Baloncici/Shutterstock

While pretty much every big-name designer in the world has a shop somewhere in the city, Rome has a fabulous thrift shop and market culture. You can find clothing, antiques and just about anything else you could imagine for less than you'd pay at posh stores.

The Mercatino dell’Usato chain has stores all over the city, and browsing their offerings is an adventure in itself for people who love scouting out finds. If you’re near the Aventine Hill, check out tiny Affare Fatto, a thrift store that often has eclectic furnishings left behind by diplomats leaving for their next mission.

If you are soothed by the chaos of commerce, take a turn through Rome's open-air markets. The market at Via Sannio near San Giovanni has a bustling vibe and is open daily except Sunday until the early afternoon, hosting vendors of antiques, jewelry, clothing and small independent producers alongside sellers of vintage gear. Time it right at the Mercato Vintage Ecosolidale – open Thursday, Saturday and Sunday on Via del Porto Fluviale in Ostiense – and you might just find the couture purchase of a lifetime.

If you’re in Rome on a Sunday, don't miss the mind-boggling Porta Portese market, which takes over the district just south of Trastevere with kilometers of curios. Don’t be surprised if you find a famous designer rummaging next to you.

Planning tip: If you need to keep up on secondhand Rome, black-belt-level thrift shopper Desirée at The Pewter Thimble has you covered – as well as selling treasures sourced from Rome's markets and thrift stores, she can introduce you to Rome's thriving vintage scene.

8. Experience the Best of Rome's Parks

The Temple of Esculapio in the Villa Borghese, a park in Rome's Pinciano district. Elena Pavlovich/Shutterstock

Rome has a lot of parks. In fact, the city has the most hectares of greenery in Europe, and each of its parks serves an important historical and cultural purpose for Rome's citizens. Though it may not be the first thing that you think of when you start filling out your wishlist of things to do in the city, you don’t want to miss the chance to wander through some of the most beautiful urban oases in the world.

The most famous park in Rome is undoubtedly the free-to-explore haven that is the Villa Borghese, covering 80 hectares of the Pinciano district in the city center. The park has lake boating, pretty gardens, tons of trails to wander, movie theaters and stages, and, of course, the wonderful Museo e Galleria Borghese, home to one of the city's most important art collections.

But other green spaces abound in the city, and each one provides a refuge from the heat of the Roman summer, and a place to admire the spring flowers and fall foliage. Check out the intimate grounds of the Villa Celimontana near the Colosseum or the Parco del Colle Oppio for a different view of Rome's iconic ancient stadium.

Detour: For those looking for less manicured nature, sign up for a bike tour of the Parco della Caffarella, one of the most untouched areas in the city. And while you’re in Rome, take a walk back in time along the Appia Antica – a site so inspiring that it will put to rest any rumors of Rome’s impending demise.

9. Feast at Foodie Markets Like Mercato Centrale

The outdoor food market at Campo de Fiori in Rome. Di Gregorio Giulio/Shutterstock

It wouldn’t be a Roman holiday without copious amounts of food, and the quality of local ingredients will leave you pining for their equal once you’ve returned home. While you could spend a lot of time (and money) sampling the best restaurants around the city, a less expensive way to use your time is to get to know the city's food markets.

If you’re coming and going from Rome's Termini station, you’ll be spoiled for choice at the Mercato Centrale (open daily), which brings together chefs and producers from all over Italy under one roof. Steps away, the Nuovo Mercato Esquilino (open from early morning to early afternoon, except on Sunday) is a feast for cooks looking for more niche ingredients; you’ll find halal butchers selling alongside pig farmers from the Roman countryside, and fresh fish from the Adriatic.

If you start to get peckish as you head towards the Tiber, make a detour to the Mercato di Testaccio (open from morning to early afternoon daily except Sunday) for local cheeses, cured meats, veggies and wines that would make any picnic rival a fine dining experience. Should you be farther north near the Vatican, the Mercato Trionfale (closed Sundays, but open late on Tuesdays and Fridays) is the largest in Rome and guaranteed to have something for everyone.

For weekend warriors braving the crowds at the Circo Massimo, the nearby Campagna Amica market (open till the early afternoon on Saturday and Sunday) is a fantastic place to test out your Italian, since you won’t go wrong with whatever you wind up buying.

Local tip: The tradition of pausing for aperitivo (a pre-dinner drink often with a snack) starts at lunchtime on Saturdays and Sundays at Rome's markets – a great way to start a weekend evening out.

10. Eat at Rome's Best Restaurants

People dining at a pavement restaurant in Rome. Gary Yeowell/Getty Images

For every majestic monument or glittering tribute reaching up to the heavens, Rome has a dining pairing to match. Roman food was once religiously tethered to the traditional philosophy of quinto quarto – the concept of using every part of the animal – but the food scene has undergone something of a renaissance in recent years, and you'll want to take full advantage during your trip.

Young chefs are reinterpreting the classics, resulting in the explosive flavors of Santo Palato in San Giovanni and the home-style goodness of Romanè in Prati. Vegetarians and vegans are also well-served in the capital these days. You'll find abundant meatless options in the Eternal City, from the picturesque Mater Terrae in Piazza Navona to the innovative Rifugio Romano near Rome Termini station.

Of course, if you’re in search of the classics, they’re right there, too. Reserve early and often at Armando al Pantheon, and hope that someone cancels at Felice a Testaccio so that you can get your cacio e pepe (pasta with cheese and pepper) served exactly as you dreamed it would be.

Nothing will ever taste quite like the bread from Antico Forno Roscioli, and no one will ever be able to convince you that the topping-crammed slabs of pizza from Gabriele Bonci’s Pizzarium aren’t crumbs sent to lead you straight to heaven.

Local tip: Ever wondered why locals look surprised when you order a cappuccino after a meal? Italians normally drink espresso or black coffee after eating as a tool for digestion, as the acidity and caffeine help to speed up the process. These days, people are getting used to non-Italians asking for milky beverages after a meal, but if you want to do coffee like the Romans, skip the dairy (or try a macchiato).