Is Bavaria the castle capital of Europe? With Disney-worthy piles, medieval masterpieces, evocative ruins and much more, the grand palaces of this southern German state run the gamut of styles, with the stories of kings, dukes and noble families who called these structures home rounding out the fairy-tale feel.

From historic cities to remote villages, large lakes to the foothills of the Alps, these are the 10 best castles all over Bavaria.

1. Schloss Neuschwanstein

Best castle to scratch off your bucket list

Certainly Germany’s most famous castle and arguably the most famous one in the world, this complex close to the town of Füssen attracts over a million visitors every year and is said to have inspired Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom. Built for Bavaria’s so-called “Mad King” Ludwig II, Neuschwanstein was conceived by a set designer rather than a traditional architect, and served as a private retreat for the reclusive royal. On the exterior, enchanting turrets reach up the sky; inside, chandeliers, rich textiles, intricate carvings and frescoes reflect the king’s obsession with German mythology, especially as interpreted by the great composer Richard Wagner, a beneficiary of Ludwig’s patronage.

2. Schloss Hohenschwangau

Best castle for a counterpoint to Neuschwanstein

Schloss Hohenschwangau is the neo-Gothic-style neighbor of Neuschwanstein, built between 1833 and 1837 by Maximilian II (Ludwig II’s father). Developed on a site of ruins left by knights from Schwangau, the splendid yellow structure was the summer and hunting residence for the family, and where young Ludwig spent much of his youth. Indeed, some scholars believe it sowed the seeds for his ambitious projects later in life. Today, you can take 10 rooms over three floors on a 45-minute tour, easily combined with a visit to Neuschwanstein.

Opulent Schloss Herrenchiemsee is on an island only reachable by boat. Shutterstock

3. Schloss Herrenchiemsee

Best castle for a summer adventure

You’ll find Schloss Herrenchiemsee – only accessible by boat – on an island on Chiemsee, the famous Bavarian lake. A close replica of the Palace of Versailles, it was commissioned by – you guessed it – Ludwig II. While he only spent a few days here before his untimely death in 1886, the project absorbed significant sums of money, with lavish interiors to match. Join a guided tour for a nose around the different rooms, including the Great Hall of Mirrors and the extravagant sleeping quarters, and learn more about the king in a museum dedicated to his life.

4. Imperial Castle of Nuremberg

Best city-center castle

Once one of the most important Imperial palaces in the Holy Roman Empire, with every emperor residing here during their reign, Kaiserburg Nuremberg sits on a sandstone ridge in the historical heart of Nuremberg. Almost completely destroyed during WWII, the building was rebuilt and restored to its former glory after the war ended. Stroll around the grounds, taking in details such as the red-and-white shutters, ivy-covered walls and quaint flower boxes, before ascending the Sinwell Tower for panoramic views of the historic city. Other highlights include the residential wing, the Deep Well (you’ll need a guide for this one) and the medieval armor and weaponry in the castle’s museum.

Schloss Johannisburg is a beautiful example of German Renaissance architecture. Holger Leue/Getty Images

5. Schloss Johannisburg

Best castle for German Renaissance architecture

Erected between 1605 and 1614, Schloss Johannisburg is a high point of German palace architecture of the late Renaissance era. A residence of the archbishop-electors of Mainz until 1803, the four-winged complex was built with local red sandstone, and is situated by the River Main in the Franconian city of Aschaffenburg. Today, the public can visit different areas of the palace, including an art gallery, the church and the princely apartments, which feature original neoclassical furniture. You’ll also find the world’s biggest collection of cork architectural models, including a 3m(10ft)-long Colosseum.

6. Burg Egloffstein

Best castle for an overnight stay

Not far from Nuremberg, the subregion of Franconian Switzerland is known for its unusual rock formations and romantic towns – making for dramatic locations for medieval castles. One such landmark is Burg Egloffstein, the ancestral home of a local aristocratic family. The castle is perched on a steep outcrop above the Trubach valley: hike up for views of the surrounding countryside and eponymous village, or request a guided tour in advance. The compact castle also comes with a small number of vacation apartments, an exciting option if you want to take your castle-touring experience to a more immersive level. As a guest, you can easily explore the varied walking, biking and climbing routes in the area.

The grounds of grand Schloss Nymphenburg are a lovely green space in busy Munich. Alberto Masnovo/Getty Images

7. Schloss Nymphenburg

Best castle for superb gardens

The story of Schloss Nymphenburg starts with Henriette Adelaide of Savoy, and the birth of her long-awaited son, Max Emanuel, in 1662. A gift from her husband, this gracious villa was first developed beyond the city limits of Munich, but later became engulfed by the city. The building was also significantly expanded over time, and today consists of a grand, three-winged complex that spans architectural styles from baroque to rococo. The second-largest park in the city (after Englischer Garten), the palace grounds are a highly popular recreational area for locals. Explore the canal, statues and pavilions, and look out for wildlife such as deer, beavers, adders and tawny owls.

8. Harburg Castle

Best castle for travelers on the Romantic Road

Having survived numerous sieges and battles, the 12th-century Schloss Harburg is one of the best-preserved medieval castles in southern Germany and a popular stop on the Romantic Road. Sitting on a steep mountain spur high above the valley of the river Wörnitz and the town of the same name, the castle has red-tiled roofs, painted shutters and impressive walls and towers. The castle has been connected to the Oettingen-Wallerstein family since the 1700s; rumor has it that Michael Jackson once tried to purchase the pile. Note that the castle is normally closed from November to March.

Sprawling Burghausen Castle is made for exploring. Getty Images

9. Burghausen Castle

Best castle for history geeks

Running along a ridge for over a kilometer of the Bavaria–Austria border, Burghausen is said to be the longest castle in the world – a distinction even attested to by the Guinness Book of Records. From 1255 to 1503, the castle was the second residence of the Lower Bavarian dukes, who added several fortifications and extensions to the complex over the centuries. Castle geeks will love the huge site, with its five large courtyards, and stories of moats, portcullises and drawbridges. From the castle’s walls, fantastic views of the river Salzach and oxbow lake Wöhrsee open up below below. Visit in December for the magical Christmas market within the old walls.

10. Leuchtenberg Castle ruins

Best castle for avoiding the crowds

These lesser-known ruins are found on the 585m(1919ft)-high Leuchtenberg mountain in the region of Upper Palatinate. Dating back to 1300, the castle once belonged to an influential noble family, but fell into disrepair in the 1600s. Today, the ruins are well maintained, with sections such as the chapel and Knight’s Hall easy to spot. If possible, time your visit to coincide with the annual festival or one of the evocative medieval-themed events and amateur theater productions that take place at the castle.