KD Rhine Pass from Mainz
Use the pass as a one way ticket to get from one city to another, or maybe you prefer to use it as a return trip to spend a day elsewhere along the river, the choice is yours!Without committing yourself to a certain route in advance, the Rhine Pass allows you to enjoy the Rhine Valley with its numerous beautiful castles, endless vineyards, the Loreley and much, much more. This is a fantastic alternative to rail travel, while viewing the Rhine Valley from it's best vantage point - the Rhine itself!The Rhine Pass is valid on all scheduled KD day cruises between Cologne and Mainz, except special theme cruises and cruises including gastronomic service.For a current timetable, please click on 'View Additional Info'.
KD Rhine Pass from Koblenz
Use the pass as a one way ticket to get from one city to another, or maybe you prefer to use it as a return trip to spend a day elsewhere along the river, the choice is yours! Without committing yourself to a certain route in advance, the Rhine Pass allows you to enjoy the Rhine Valley with its numerous beautiful castles, endless vineyards, the Loreley and much, much more. This is a fantastic alternative to rail travel, while viewing the Rhine Valley from it's best vantage point - the Rhine itself! The Rhine Pass is valid on all scheduled KD day cruises from Cologne to Linz and Koblenz to Mainz except special theme cruises and cruises including gastronomic service. For a current timetable, please click on 'View Additional Info'.
Wiesbaden, Mainz Tour from Frankfurt with Train Ride
Hop aboard your luxury vehicle in central Frankfurt and travel southwest to Wiesbaden, your first destination of the day. The capital of the German state of Hessen, Wiesbaden is known for being a historical spa town, with a collection of hot springs scattered around its center.Take a stroll around the sophisticated little town with your guide, admiring the elegant Belle Epoque villas and historical Gründerzeit houses that line Wiesbaden’s leafy promenades. Stop outside Kurhaus – the Art Deco spa building that houses Wiesbaden Casino – and hear tales about the famous folk who have paid visits to the city’s glamorous gambling den.Another popular Wiesbaden attraction is Neroberg Mountain, an 800-foot (244-meter) hill lined with lush forests and parkland. Ride up the hill on the Neroberg Mountain Train – Germany’s oldest water-powered railway – while soaking up spectacular views of Wiesbaden. Stop for lunch (own expense), and then pay a visit to the Russian Orthodox St Elizabeth Church with your guide. Hear of the Duke Adolf of Nassau who commissioned the church to be built as a memorial to his wife, and admire the extravagant décor inside.Travel down the hill on the Neroberg Mountain Train, and then board your vehicle for your short journey to Mainz – an old city just south of the Rhine River. Stretch your legs on a walking tour, taking in the ornate Baroque churches, half-timbered houses and pretty cobblestone alleyways that typify Mainz city center. Pass Gutenberg Museum – home to a staggering collection of printing artifacts – and then visit St Stephen’s Church to see its stained-glass windows, designed by Marc Chagall. Stroll to St Martin’s Cathedral for a look inside, admiring its Romanesque architecture and collection of religious works of art. After exploring, return to your vehicle for your journey to Frankfurt, finishing your tour at the start point.
Beer Brewing History Self-Drive Tour from Wiesbaden to Regensburg including Wuerzburg and Nuremberg with NurembergCard
Your journey begins in Wiesbaden, known more for its wine than its beer but a good place to learn all about the history of beer brewing. Spend your first night in a 3-star superior hotel including buffet breakfast and also enjoy free entrance to the Casino in Wiesbaden.The next day will bring you on to Würzburg with its Marienberg Fortress. The city is also home to three breweries, including one within the monastery. If you want to find out how important beer is for the people of Würzburg, take a look into their history and the infamous beer riots. These happened as a result of the citizens of Würzburg revolting against an increase in the price of beer. Spend an overnight stay in a 3-star hotel in Wurzburg including breakfast buffet and also enjoy a 3-course dinner the hotel restaurant (drinks not included) in Wurzburg.Your next stop is Nuremberg where you will spend an overnight stay in a 4-star hotel in including a complimentary welcome drink and buffet breakfast. Enjoy also a 3-course dinner for two in the hotel restaurant (drinks not included). Nurembergers like to call their city the home of red beer – but there are differing opinions about this. As you visit this historic city, you can make your mind up for yourself as to the origin of red beer. You will also be able to enjoy the offering of the NurembergCard (included in your package), which also includes ticket for all public transport routes.On your last day, you will visit Regensburg. There is even more to learn about beer here. If the rumors are to be believed, it was here that the purity laws were first set out on paper. Enjoy an overnight stay in a 3-star hotel in Regensburg including buffet breakfast and a 3-course dinner in the hotel restaurant (including glass of sparkling wine).
Mainz Rhine River Christmas Afternoon Cruise
A festive atmosphere on the water. Before or after your stroll around the Christmas market, treat yourself to two cosy hours on board. The scent of mulled wine and Christmas confectionery is already in the air on board. KD offers you a relaxing time on the MS Godesburg in a festive atmosphere. The wintry backdrop of the city, with its array of lights, shines from the water in a rainbow of colours. Enjoy the view and perhaps one or two delicacies from our range of food and beverages for the Advent season.At the conclusion of your 2-hour Christmas cruise, return to Mainz city center in the early evening.
Mainz All-Inclusive Advent Evening Cruise
For the first time, you can now spend a wonderful evening on the water with family, friends or colleagues during the Advent season. Enjoy yourself and dine to your heart’s content on our new all-inclusive evening cruises. Be enchanted by the panoramic view of the festively illuminated city of media and of Gutenberg, the inventor of printing, during a two and a half hour boat cruise. Mainz as the capital city of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate combines thousands of years of culture with joi de vivre, and is at the same time cultural capital, business centre and media city, but also one of the three oldest cities in Germany. The sumptuous buffet and beverages are included in the ticket price. Our DJ will create a great atmosphere. Programme: Cruise from/to Mainz 19:30 Boarding 20:00 Departure 22:30 Return 23:00 End of Event