Welcome to Buon Ma Thuot
That's largely down to its coffee: the surrounding region grows some of the best in Vietnam. Buon Ma Thuot plays host to a biennial Coffee Festival that sees gallons of the black nectar drunk amidst much merry-making.
Most travellers stop here en route to the nearby attractions: Yok Don National Park, Vietnam's largest nature reserve, a few striking waterfalls and heaps of minority villages which are home to 44 ethnic groups, the dominant ones being the Ede, Jarai, M’nong and Lao. Buon Ma Thuot's worthwhile museum offers a fine introduction to the minorities.
Top experiences in Buon Ma Thuot
Food and drink
Buon Ma Thuot activities
Vietnam Adventure 15 days 14 nights
Day 1: Hanoi - Ninh Binh (L/D) We depart from Hanoi at 7:30am and head South West to Trang An, After enjoying a delicious lunch before boarding the overnight train to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. Day 2: Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park (B/L) Our first stop is Eight Lady Cave. After lunch we visit the awesome Dark Cave by zipline, kayaks. Day 3: Phong Nha (B/L) Today is free for you to cycle around & explore the town. Day 4: Vinh Moc Tunnel (B/L) Visit Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After lunch we will visit the Mine Action Visitors Centre in Dong Ha. After this you will arrive in Hue. Day 5: Thien Mu Pagoda - Beach (B/L) Standing seven storeys high, Thien Mu is the tallest pagoda in Vietnam. Day 6: Hai Van Pass (B/L) Depart Hue in the morning as ride motorbikes all the way to Hoi An. The journey then heads South to take in some breathtaking views as we ascend the famous Hai Van Pass. Day 7: Hoi An Old Quarter (B) Here you will take a leisurely bicycle ride. Day 8: Hoi An Free (B) Take a fight to Buon Ma Thuot from Da Nang. Overnight at hotel. Day 9: Buon Ma Thuot (B/L/D) Exploring Buon Ma Thuot, There will be a lunch stop at Vietnam’s biggest National Park, Yok Don which next to the Cambodian border and check out the local village which we call home for the night. Day 10: Yok Don National Park - Da Lat (B/L) After breakfast we head back to Buon Ma Thuot to enjoy a local specialty lunch before boarding our mini-bus to Da Lat. Day 11: Adventure Da Lat (B/L) Through the Da Lat countryside. Sit down for a local dinner in Da Lat and enjoy the town. Day 12: Da Lat - Mui Ne (B/L) This provides plenty of opportunity to coast downhill on a bicycle on secondary roads. The more time in the saddle, the more we earn our beers around the pool this evening in Mui Ne. Day 13: Mui Ne - Ho Chi Minh City (B/L) A lazy morning with breakfast around the pool is welcomed before we head out to Ho Chi Minh City. Day 14: Mekong Delta (B/L) We head for the Mekong Delta, After lunch we take rowboats then returning to Ho Chi Minh City. Day 15: Ho Chi Minh City Departure (B) There are no activities planned for the final day so you’re able to continue the rest of your journey at any time.
3 days Highland Coffee Discovery from Nha Trang
Day 1: Nha Trang - Buon Ma Thuot (-/L/D)Buon Ma Thuot nestled in a crook of the Serepok River, where weâll be heading to for this tour. The land surrounding Buon Ma Thuot features some unique and traditional culture, as well as being the producer of Vietnamâs best coffee beans. After arriving and having lunch, weâll take you to explore the highlights of this traditional town, including traditional tribal longhouses and an Amakong ancient house. Weâll end the activities for the day by visiting a Coffee village to sample one of the cups of coffee that Buon Ma Thuot is famous for. After returning you to your hotel youâll have the evening at your leisure. Overnight in Buon Ma Thuot.Day 2: Buon Ma Thuot (B/L/D)The Central Highlands area is home to rich culture including fascinating ethnic groups, weâll take you to learn all about them at the Ethnographic Museum. Next weâll pay a visit to Khai Doan Pagoda, which boasts a unique feature, a design that is a combination of the Central Highlands long house and palaces of the Hue Royal Court. Continue to Dray Sap waterfall which fed by the Serepok River, a major tributary of the Mekong River that flows from the Central Highlands into north eastern Cambodia. Back to centre feel free to explore city in the evening after dinner. Overnight in Buon Ma Thuot.Day 3: Dak Lak - Nha Trang (B/L/-)After breakfast, weâll take a trip to the largest natural body of water in the central highlands, Lak Lake surrounded by rice paddies. At lovely Lak Lake, you have the opportunity to go boating in a dugout canoe. After having lunch, weâll take you back to Nha Trang.