Just back from: the Aeolian Islands, Italy

Lonely Planet Trailblazer Chloe Gunning is just back from a sailing trip around the volcanic Aeolian Islands off the coast of Sicily, where she feasted on arancini, swam in the sparkling Mediterranean, and hiked to the top of an active volcano.



Ready to go? Plan your trip with Lonely Planet's Sicily guidebook.

Host: Chloe Gunning| 2017|Explore every day|Beaches, coasts and islands|