Chiesa del Domine Quo Vadis

This pint-sized church marks the spot where St Peter, fleeing Rome, met a vision of Jesus going the other way. When Peter asked, ‘Domine, quo vadis?’ (Lord, where are you going?), Jesus replied, ‘Venio Roman iterum crucifigi’ (I am coming to Rome to be crucified again). Reluctantly deciding to join him, Peter tramped back into town where he was arrested and executed. In the aisle are copies of Christ’s footprints; the originals are in Basilica di San Sebastiano.