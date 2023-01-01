Basilica di San Sebastiano

The small 4th-century basilica atop the Catacombe di San Sebastiano dates mainly from the 17th century. It is dedicated to St Sebastian, who was martyred and buried here in the late 3rd century. In 826 his body was transferred to St Peter's for safekeeping, but he was re-interred here in the 12th century. On the other side of the church is a marble slab with Jesus’ footprints with the inscription of the quote attributed to St Peter: 'Quo vadis?'

In the Capella delle Reliquie you’ll find one of the arrows used to kill St Sebastian and the column to which he was tied. In fact, arrow imagery abounds in the interior.