Kanab's most famous attraction is outside town. Surrounded by more than 33,000 mostly private acres of red-rock desert 5.5 miles north of Kanab, Best…
Kanab
Vast expanses of rugged desert surround the remote outpost of Kanab. Look familiar? Hundreds of Western movies were shot here. Founded by Mormon pioneers in 1874, Kanab was put on the map by John Wayne and other gun-slingin' celebs in the 1940s and '50s. Just about every resident had something to do with the movies from the 1930s to the '70s. You can still see a couple of movie sets in the area and hear old-timers talk about their roles.
Kanab sits at a major crossroads: Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument (GSENM) is 20 miles away, Zion 40 miles, Bryce Canyon 80 miles, Grand Canyon's North Rim 81 miles and Lake Powell 74 miles. It makes a good base for exploring the southern side of GSENM and Paria Canyon–Vermilion Cliffs formations such as the Wave. Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park is a big rompin' playground to the northwest.
Explore Kanab
- BBest Friends Animal Sanctuary
Kanab's most famous attraction is outside town. Surrounded by more than 33,000 mostly private acres of red-rock desert 5.5 miles north of Kanab, Best…
- LLittle Hollywood Land Museum
Wander through a bunkhouse, saloon and other buildings used in Western movies filmed locally, including The Outlaw Josey Wales, and learn some tricks of…
- KKanab Heritage Museum
For a glimpse into the region’s popular history, this small museum is worth a stop. While the few pieces of historical memorabilia aren’t particularly…
- PParry Lodge
Built in the 1930s, this historic hotel was once movie central. Stars stayed here and owner Whit Parry provided horses, cattle and catering for the sets…
- PParia Townsite & Movie Set
The movie set at Paria (pa-ree-uh), where many Westerns were filmed, burnt down in 2006 (apparently due to arson). A 5-mile dirt road leads to a picnic…
- MMoqui Cave
Five miles north of town, this tourist trap is an oddball collection of genuine dinosaur tracks, real cowboy and Native American artifacts, and other…
