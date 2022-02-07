Vast expanses of rugged desert surround the remote outpost of Kanab. Look familiar? Hundreds of Western movies were shot here. Founded by Mormon pioneers in 1874, Kanab was put on the map by John Wayne and other gun-slingin' celebs in the 1940s and '50s. Just about every resident had something to do with the movies from the 1930s to the '70s. You can still see a couple of movie sets in the area and hear old-timers talk about their roles.

Kanab sits at a major crossroads: Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument (GSENM) is 20 miles away, Zion 40 miles, Bryce Canyon 80 miles, Grand Canyon's North Rim 81 miles and Lake Powell 74 miles. It makes a good base for exploring the southern side of GSENM and Paria Canyon–Vermilion Cliffs formations such as the Wave. Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park is a big rompin' playground to the northwest.