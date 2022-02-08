This gorgeous vein of red sandstone (about 290 million years old) appears elsewhere along Colorado's Front Range, but the exquisitely thin cathedral…
Southeast Colorado
Colorado’s arid southeast is a place of high desert landscapes backed by craggy peaks and flat-topped mesas, where silvery sage and scraggly juniper morphs into the great aspens and pines of the central mountains. There's no shortage of glory-hallelujah scenery in this quiet corner of the state, and the dramatic and at times surreal vistas may leave you speechless.
Top draws here include hiking trips in Great Sand Dunes National Park, mountain-top adventures in the Sangre de Cristos, plenty of river-rides in the Royal Gorge and Arkansas, amazing Mexican food and agricultural encounters in the San Luis Valley, historic exploration along the Santa Fe Trail, and of course a plethora of activities, sights and amazing attractions in the greater Colorado Springs Area.
In the 'real' southeast – on the plains to the east of the mountains – you'll find quiet farm towns and some of the best cantaloupes in the world.
Explore Southeast Colorado
- Garden of the Gods
This gorgeous vein of red sandstone (about 290 million years old) appears elsewhere along Colorado's Front Range, but the exquisitely thin cathedral…
- Pikes Peak
Pikes Peak (14,110ft) may not be the tallest of Colorado's 54 fourteeners, but it's certainly the most famous. The Ute originally called it the Mountain…
- GGreat Sand Dunes National Park
Landscapes collide in a shifting sea of sand at Great Sand Dunes National Park, making you wonder whether a spaceship has whisked you to another planet…
- CColorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
This expansive museum and 400-seat theater originally opened in 1936. The museum’s collection is surprisingly sophisticated, with some terrific Latin…
- RRoyal Gorge Bridge & Park
In 1929 this 1260ft-long suspension bridge was built across the 950ft-deep Royal Gorge, which stretches for 10 miles west of Cañon City. The bridge and…
- EEl Pueblo History Museum
Set on central plaza, the original site of Fort Pueblo (an American fort established in 1842 and held until 1854, when a Ute and Apache raid on Christmas…
- RRoyal Gorge Dinosaur Experience
More than three years in gestation, this dinosaur of an experience hatched in 2016 and comes highly recommended for fans of the Jurassic period and anyone…
- CCave of the Winds
Set on the rim of a craggy canyon is this developed cavern concessionaire. You’ll forgive the cheesy entry and elevator music because here are the…
- BBuell Children’s Museum
This is the place to climb into classic cars, jam to old rock and roll, build bridges, swim with jellyfish, create magical fairy lands and discover the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southeast Colorado.
