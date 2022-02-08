Colorado’s arid southeast is a place of high desert landscapes backed by craggy peaks and flat-topped mesas, where silvery sage and scraggly juniper morphs into the great aspens and pines of the central mountains. There's no shortage of glory-hallelujah scenery in this quiet corner of the state, and the dramatic and at times surreal vistas may leave you speechless.

Top draws here include hiking trips in Great Sand Dunes National Park, mountain-top adventures in the Sangre de Cristos, plenty of river-rides in the Royal Gorge and Arkansas, amazing Mexican food and agricultural encounters in the San Luis Valley, historic exploration along the Santa Fe Trail, and of course a plethora of activities, sights and amazing attractions in the greater Colorado Springs Area.

In the 'real' southeast – on the plains to the east of the mountains – you'll find quiet farm towns and some of the best cantaloupes in the world.