Southeast Colorado

Colorado’s arid southeast is a place of high desert landscapes backed by craggy peaks and flat-topped mesas, where silvery sage and scraggly juniper morphs into the great aspens and pines of the central mountains. There's no shortage of glory-hallelujah scenery in this quiet corner of the state, and the dramatic and at times surreal vistas may leave you speechless.

Top draws here include hiking trips in Great Sand Dunes National Park, mountain-top adventures in the Sangre de Cristos, plenty of river-rides in the Royal Gorge and Arkansas, amazing Mexican food and agricultural encounters in the San Luis Valley, historic exploration along the Santa Fe Trail, and of course a plethora of activities, sights and amazing attractions in the greater Colorado Springs Area.

In the 'real' southeast – on the plains to the east of the mountains – you'll find quiet farm towns and some of the best cantaloupes in the world.

Explore Southeast Colorado

  • Garden of the Gods

    This gorgeous vein of red sandstone (about 290 million years old) appears elsewhere along Colorado's Front Range, but the exquisitely thin cathedral…

  • Pikes Peak

    Pikes Peak (14,110ft) may not be the tallest of Colorado's 54 fourteeners, but it's certainly the most famous. The Ute originally called it the Mountain…

  • G

    Great Sand Dunes National Park

    Landscapes collide in a shifting sea of sand at Great Sand Dunes National Park, making you wonder whether a spaceship has whisked you to another planet…

  • R

    Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

    In 1929 this 1260ft-long suspension bridge was built across the 950ft-deep Royal Gorge, which stretches for 10 miles west of Cañon City. The bridge and…

  • E

    El Pueblo History Museum

    Set on central plaza, the original site of Fort Pueblo (an American fort established in 1842 and held until 1854, when a Ute and Apache raid on Christmas…

  • R

    Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience

    More than three years in gestation, this dinosaur of an experience hatched in 2016 and comes highly recommended for fans of the Jurassic period and anyone…

  • C

    Cave of the Winds

    Set on the rim of a craggy canyon is this developed cavern concessionaire. You’ll forgive the cheesy entry and elevator music because here are the…

  • B

    Buell Children’s Museum

    This is the place to climb into classic cars, jam to old rock and roll, build bridges, swim with jellyfish, create magical fairy lands and discover the…

