Welcome to New Providence
But all is not lost for quieter types, who can escape the beach-bar and cruise-ship scene with minimal effort. Behind Nassau's eager touristic facade are engaging museums, historic buildings and locally owned restaurants that are crowd-free and full of personality. The western end of the island is set aside as a handsome heritage park, and there are some good snorkeling and diving sites a little way offshore.
Top experiences in New Providence
New Providence activities
Nassau Shore Excursion: Island Highlights Sightseeing Tour
You will be introduced to your driver waiting by an air-conditioned full-size van. Your 2.5-hour sightseeing, tasting and shopping tour will be talked about for years to come. Your tour begins with a drive through the historic city of Nassau before you land at your first stop (for approximately 15 minutes) at the Bahamas Rum Cake Factory. The factory produces several scrumptious flavors of rum cakes like, pina colada, banana, and chocolate. Free sampling is available at this stop! Next, head across the 65-foot bridge that connects Nassau to Paradise Island and visit the beauties of paradise island for about 30-minute stop. Afterward, stop at the Queen's Staircase, one of the most visited attractions in Nassau. Climb 65 hand-carved steps from the bottom to the top where you will arrive at Bennet's Hill and home of Fort Fincastle, the fort that overlooks the city of Nassau. If you are not able to walk the staircase you can stay on-board and be driven to the top where you will have an opportunity to do some light shopping for authentic handmade goods at bargain prices. Ready for a sweet treat? Try a free sample of chocolate at the Graycliff Chocolate Factory who manufactures some of the best chocolate in town. The last stop of the tour is John Watling's Distillery home to locally made rum sample their famous rum. If you are looking for a public beach at the end of the tour you can visit Junkanoo Beach. The beach is a 10-minute walk back to town or stay on-board and conclude your tour in the main shopping district.
Nassau Food Tasting and Cultural Walking Tour
Your cultural walking tour of Nassau visits six food-tasting locations, each carefully chosen to highlight the best local flavors that Nassau has to offer. Learn secrets of the trade from the charismatic entrepreneurs, chefs and local artisans who prepare and preserve these cultural traditions.Meet your guide at a central location and head with your small group through the charming streets of downtown Nassau. Your guide will take you off the tourist path to popular venues that the locals frequent. Among the places you’ll stop on your small-group tour are a family-owned Bahamian restaurant serving soul-warming traditional classics; a charming downtown boutique hotel mixing up specialty cocktails; an eatery that’s popular with the locals for its creative Bahamian/Greek fusion; and an organic, fair trade chocolatier featuring hand-made truffles by an award-winning pastry chef.Between tastings at one-of-a-kind restaurants and specialty food stores, hear insights and fascinating tidbits from your guide about the historical, architectural and cultural significance of Nassau. Your guide will also share recommendations on local attractions, from colonial relics to hidden venues featuring the best live music and dancing!You’ll leave your tour with a satisfied belly and the know-how to explore the hidden gems of Nassau’s charming neighborhoods on your own.
Shared Round-Trip Transfer: Nassau Airport
When you arrive at Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport , meet your professional driver who will take you to your Nassau-area hotel in comfort so all you have to do is sit back and relax. Transfers are available for hotels in downtown Nassau, Cable Beach, Montague Island, Paradise Island, South Ocean and the Nassau pier. At the end of your stay, your driver will pick you up at the same location and take you back to the airport.When making a booking for this shared round-trip transfer, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!
Nassau Rum and Food Walking Tour
In downtown Nassau, meet your friendly tour guide and head to your first stop, Smuggler's Beer Garden, on George Street. As you enjoy your first sample of rum, try to imagine the days — more than 300 years ago — when the unruly pirates of the Caribbean roamed these streets, inebriated on their ‘demon water.’ Continue walking through downtown Nassau to three more local establishments, where you’ll fill up on rum cocktails, savory snacks and sweet, boozy treats. Enjoy bites of homemade boozy rum cupcakes for dessert!As you get to know the city’s rum and food scene with your guide, discover off-the-beaten-path sites and hear madcap stories about the island’s swashbuckling and rum-running history. Passing historical buildings, learn how they once played a role in the profiteering business as storage space for liquor about to be transported across the ocean. Fittingly, your tour ends at John Watling’s Distillery, located on the island’s Buena Vista Estate. Learn about how rum is made here, from fermentation to aging in white-oak barrels, and hear about the mysteries surrounding 17th-century pirate John Watling, for whom the distillery is named.Tastings include (subject to change): 6 rum tastings 2 cocktails Bites of Bahamian conch and lobster fritters Rum-infused white chocolate Caramel truffle shot Homemade boozy rum cupcakes
Nassau Snorkel Bahamas Adventure
Just minutes after leaving Nassau you'll be snorkeling through an undersea extravaganza of living coral and tropical marine life. Your captain will choose two of the clearest and calmest locations on the day to begin your snorkeling adventure.Then, if the weather permits, you'll go for a snorkel with your guide as sharks swim calmly below you. Or, if you prefer, you can watch the sharks being fed from the boat. Sharks are one of the most fascinating marine animals you will ever see, and on this cruise you'll see them up close and personal in perfect safety.Please note that pickup times commence prior to tour departure. Participant requirements: Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian Children under the age of four not permitted Participants must have good physical health Click on "View Additional Info" below for approximate pickup schedule.
Exuma Powerboat Adventure
The tiny island is only two miles long and half a mile wide (around 3 kilometers long and 1 kilometer wide), with spectacular views in every direction. You'll have plenty of time to explore the island, or just kick back on the golden beaches.If you feel like snorkeling, there is an amazing drift snorkel just a short distance from the shoreline. You can take a guided snorkel over the myriad corals and watch tiny fish feeding in the untouched, vibrantly colored reefs. Or perhaps you'd like to try your hand at feeding local stingrays and sharks!Grab a drink from the island bar, then sit down to a banquet of delicious freshly caught island grouper, served with fresh salads, tasty breads, chargrilled steak, tropical fruit platters, chips, dips and other delights. The fully stocked bar (included) has something for every taste, and will keep you refreshed!Enjoy an authentic conch salad show where you will observe the preparation of a fresh Bahamian conch salad, a staple dish int he Bahamas! After the show you will have the opportunity to taste sample when done!Sadly, all too soon the time will come to leave Ship Channel Cay for Nassau town, but don't worry, the memories will last a lifetime!