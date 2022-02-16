The west end of Grand Bahama is mostly scrub pine and asphalt, so finding this green maze of walkways, trees and water features is like discovering an…
Freeport & Lucaya
Freeport, Grand Bahama’s only urban settlement, was built seemingly overnight in the 1950s to serve as a duty-free tourist destination for Rat Pack–era pleasure-seekers. Half a century and several major hurricanes later, it’s now an uninspiring grid of banks, strip malls and government buildings, with little appeal for travelers.
Lucaya, a modern coastal suburb of Freeport, is where most of the vacation action takes place. Its tidy – some might say antiseptic – strip of shops and restaurants appeals to a largely cruise-ship-based tourist contingent, who appreciate its safety and walkability. On warm nights, when the music is thumping at the Port Lucaya Marketplace bandstand, this is the place to be.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Freeport & Lucaya.
See
Garden of the Groves
The west end of Grand Bahama is mostly scrub pine and asphalt, so finding this green maze of walkways, trees and water features is like discovering an…
See
Perfume Factory
Also known as Fragrance of the Bahamas, this company occupies a three-story pink Bahamian house at the rear of the International Bazaar. Free tours …
See
Taino Beach
The island’s second-most popular beach, this postcard-perfect stretch of white sand has ample parking, a handful of seafood shacks and the Pirate's Cove…
See
Churchill Beach & Fortune Beach
East of Taino Beach, Churchill and Fortune Beaches are equally glorious and even less crowded.
See
Lucaya Beach
At the doorstep of the Grand Lucayan Beach & Golf Resort, this is Grand Bahama’s most crowded beach. You won’t lack for something to keep you occupied…
See
William’s Town Beach
Also known as Island Seas Beach, this narrow strip of sand just west of Lucaya Beach is known not for its beauty, but rather for its numerous beach bars.
See
Xanadu Beach
Dominated by the decaying Xanadu Resort, where eccentric millionaire Howard Hughes spent the last years of his life holed up, Xanadu Beach is far enough…
