Freeport, Grand Bahama’s only urban settlement, was built seemingly overnight in the 1950s to serve as a duty-free tourist destination for Rat Pack–era pleasure-seekers. Half a century and several major hurricanes later, it’s now an uninspiring grid of banks, strip malls and government buildings, with little appeal for travelers.

Lucaya, a modern coastal suburb of Freeport, is where most of the vacation action takes place. Its tidy – some might say antiseptic – strip of shops and restaurants appeals to a largely cruise-ship-based tourist contingent, who appreciate its safety and walkability. On warm nights, when the music is thumping at the Port Lucaya Marketplace bandstand, this is the place to be.