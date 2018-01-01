Welcome to Ko Ngai
Although technically part of Krabi Province, Ko Ngai's mainland link is with Pak Meng, 16km northeast.
Following pickup, head to Lanta Old Town Pier. Embark on the boat and enjoy light refreshments served on board. Depart from the pier around 9am for Ko Chuek.Upon arrival, your guide will provide a short safety briefing and some background of the Chuek Islands. Once you have been equipped with the snorkeling gear, you are good to go explore the underwater world. You will see an array of tropical marine life and colorful coral in this area. You will swim through an amazing cave and explore the Emerald Caves (Tham Morakot). Please remember to capture some beautiful photos of the caves for an unforgettable experience.A delicious lunch will be served on board around noon. After lunch, continue your cruise to Kradan Island. You may continue swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking in this area. Next, continue on to Ko Ngai beach for leisure time (sun bathing or self-paddling) before heading back to Lanta Old Town. Your driver will transfer you back to your hotel after arriving at the pier.
The famous and iconic long tail boat of Thailand--it sums up pretty much everything there is to a vacation in the south. They symbolize Blue Ocean, white sands and a simple lifestyle. One of the most photographed elements of the south; they are featured in ads, magazine articles and everywhere on the internet to lure folks on a vacation.The long tail boat charter and tours - The boat is outfitted with ocean blue shade, boat cushions, insurance and we are licensed for your protection and comfort. Our trips involve approximately 7 hours of water time and beach.The living, shallow-water coral reefs of the 4 islands are vibrant with color and activity. Our 7 hour (round trip) snorkeling tours are strictly non-scuba for the comfort of our passengers.Clear blue waters, white sands, swaying palm trees and a bungalow on the beach…Ko Ngai Thailand has the ideal ingredients for a holiday in paradise. Come and explore Thailand's beautiful southern islands, relax in the sun and try some of the special Thai food this region is famous for. These are just some of the pleasures that await you on this relaxing tour of Thailand's beautiful beaches.Itinerary:8am - You will get pickups from hotel.8.30am - Departure from Lanta old town pier.9.30am - Arrive Ko chuek and then you will snorkeling from the boat10.30am - Swimming through the Emerald cave11.30am - Snorkeling at Ko Waen for seeing soft and hard coral.12.30pm - Lunch are served on the beach at Ko Ngai. After lunch you can relax on the beach.3pm - Depart Ko Ngai get back to ko Lanta.4pm - Arrive at Lanta old town pier and get back to hotel with great pictures.What your trip includes:Depending on the length of the charter • the menu may consist of snacks like fresh Thai pineapple• Watermelons and cold drinks or full catered meals.(Schedules subject to seasonal change)what to bring:-Sunglasses-Sun screen lotion-beach towel-Swim suit-Spending money-Camera
Thailand’s known for its unrivalled beaches, so forget setting foot on just one. This eight-day tour lets you hop around some of the best beaches along the Andaman Sea, discover the hues of Koh Mook’s Emerald Cave, and snack on some tasty barbecue on the shores of Koh Lanta. Find that sweet spot just for you, whether that means getting your thrills from optional activities like whitewater rafting, or just picking a place where you can hang out and watch the waves.
This 20-day whirlwind experience of Thailand brings together all the cultural beauty of the north with the stunning nature of the south. Discover the gorgeous temples of ancient Ayutthaya, roam the bustling streets of Bangkok, and swim in the idyllic waters of the south's coastal paradise. See Thailand the right way on this journey of a lifetime.
This is the ultimate Thailand experience for every kind of traveller. This 23-day trip combines the best highlights of Northern Thailand, with the picturesque, tropical islands of the south. Experience cultural touchstones like the former capital city of Ayutthaya and a hilltribe trek outside of Chiang Mai and then head south to discover some of the most idyllic beaches in the entire world. Want Thailand? You've got it.