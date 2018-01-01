Private Long-Tail Boat Charters to the Emerald Cave, Ko Muk including lunch

The famous and iconic long tail boat of Thailand--it sums up pretty much everything there is to a vacation in the south. They symbolize Blue Ocean, white sands and a simple lifestyle. One of the most photographed elements of the south; they are featured in ads, magazine articles and everywhere on the internet to lure folks on a vacation.The long tail boat charter and tours - The boat is outfitted with ocean blue shade, boat cushions, insurance and we are licensed for your protection and comfort. Our trips involve approximately 7 hours of water time and beach.The living, shallow-water coral reefs of the 4 islands are vibrant with color and activity. Our 7 hour (round trip) snorkeling tours are strictly non-scuba for the comfort of our passengers.Clear blue waters, white sands, swaying palm trees and a bungalow on the beach…Ko Ngai Thailand has the ideal ingredients for a holiday in paradise. Come and explore Thailand's beautiful southern islands, relax in the sun and try some of the special Thai food this region is famous for. These are just some of the pleasures that await you on this relaxing tour of Thailand's beautiful beaches.Itinerary:8am - You will get pickups from hotel.8.30am - Departure from Lanta old town pier.9.30am - Arrive Ko chuek and then you will snorkeling from the boat10.30am - Swimming through the Emerald cave11.30am - Snorkeling at Ko Waen for seeing soft and hard coral.12.30pm - Lunch are served on the beach at Ko Ngai. After lunch you can relax on the beach.3pm - Depart Ko Ngai get back to ko Lanta.4pm - Arrive at Lanta old town pier and get back to hotel with great pictures.What your trip includes:Depending on the length of the charter • the menu may consist of snacks like fresh Thai pineapple• Watermelons and cold drinks or full catered meals.(Schedules subject to seasonal change)what to bring:-Sunglasses-Sun screen lotion-beach towel-Swim suit-Spending money-Camera