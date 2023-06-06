Overview

Trang’s beaches are mostly just jumping-off points to the Trang Islands and are rather scruffy. But the scenery around them is dramatic: limestone karsts rising from steamy palm-studded valleys and swirling seas. Much of it is inside the Hat Chao Mai National Park, which covers a big stretch of the Trang coastline as well as including two of the Trang Islands – Ko Muk and Ko Kradan – and many tiny islets. And it is the Trang Islands which are the real draw here: covered in verdant jungle and lined with pure white sand beaches, they are a less developed than other Andaman islands and have far smaller populations. This is real honeymooners territory – there's very little nightlife – so don't come here if you want to party all night long.