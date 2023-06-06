Trang Beaches & Islands

Trang’s beaches are mostly just jumping-off points to the Trang Islands and are rather scruffy. But the scenery around them is dramatic: limestone karsts rising from steamy palm-studded valleys and swirling seas. Much of it is inside the Hat Chao Mai National Park, which covers a big stretch of the Trang coastline as well as including two of the Trang Islands – Ko Muk and Ko Kradan – and many tiny islets. And it is the Trang Islands which are the real draw here: covered in verdant jungle and lined with pure white sand beaches, they are a less developed than other Andaman islands and have far smaller populations. This is real honeymooners territory – there's very little nightlife – so don't come here if you want to party all night long.

  • Tham Morakot

    Tham Morakot

    Trang Beaches & Islands

    A beautiful limestone tunnel leads 80m into a cave on Ko Muk's west coast. No wonder pirates buried treasure here. You have to swim through the tunnel,…

  • Hat Chao Mai National Park

    Hat Chao Mai National Park

    Trang Beaches & Islands

    This 231-sq-km park covers the shoreline from Hat Pak Meng to Laem Chao Mai, and encompasses the islands of Ko Muk, Ko Kradan and Ko Cheuk (plus a host of…

  • Libong Archipelago Wildlife Reserve

    Libong Archipelago Wildlife Reserve

    Trang Beaches & Islands

    This large mangrove area on Ko Libong's east coast at Laem Ju Hoi is protected by the Botanical Department. The sea channels are one of the last habitats…

  • Hat Lodung

    Hat Lodung

    Trang Beaches & Islands

    Humble, local-flavoured Hat Lodung is a short walk from the main pier, on Ko Muk's eastern side. If you're facing the sea, Hat Lodung is left of the pier…

  • Hat Sunset

    Hat Sunset

    Trang Beaches & Islands

    A short signposted track at the south end of the main beach leads past the Paradise Lost guesthouse and over the ridge to Hat Sunset, a mostly wet and…

  • Hat Pak Meng

    Hat Pak Meng

    Trang Beaches & Islands

    There's a wild-looking stretch of coastline at Hat Pak Meng, 39km west of Trang. Though the beach is scruffy, the spectacular jutting limestone karsts…

  • Hat Sivalai

    Hat Sivalai

    Trang Beaches & Islands

    Motoring into green-clad Ko Muk and landing on the sugary white sandbar of Hat Sivalai is a great way to start your stay. The slender beach runs to an…

  • Hat Chang Lang

    Hat Chang Lang

    Trang Beaches & Islands

    Casuarina-backed Hat Chang Lang is the prettiest beach on this strip of coast. The Hat Chao Mai National Park Headquarters is at the southern end of the…

