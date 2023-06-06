Shop
Trang’s beaches are mostly just jumping-off points to the Trang Islands and are rather scruffy. But the scenery around them is dramatic: limestone karsts rising from steamy palm-studded valleys and swirling seas. Much of it is inside the Hat Chao Mai National Park, which covers a big stretch of the Trang coastline as well as including two of the Trang Islands – Ko Muk and Ko Kradan – and many tiny islets. And it is the Trang Islands which are the real draw here: covered in verdant jungle and lined with pure white sand beaches, they are a less developed than other Andaman islands and have far smaller populations. This is real honeymooners territory – there's very little nightlife – so don't come here if you want to party all night long.
Trang Beaches & Islands
A beautiful limestone tunnel leads 80m into a cave on Ko Muk's west coast. No wonder pirates buried treasure here. You have to swim through the tunnel,…
Trang Beaches & Islands
This 231-sq-km park covers the shoreline from Hat Pak Meng to Laem Chao Mai, and encompasses the islands of Ko Muk, Ko Kradan and Ko Cheuk (plus a host of…
Libong Archipelago Wildlife Reserve
Trang Beaches & Islands
This large mangrove area on Ko Libong's east coast at Laem Ju Hoi is protected by the Botanical Department. The sea channels are one of the last habitats…
Trang Beaches & Islands
Humble, local-flavoured Hat Lodung is a short walk from the main pier, on Ko Muk's eastern side. If you're facing the sea, Hat Lodung is left of the pier…
Trang Beaches & Islands
A short signposted track at the south end of the main beach leads past the Paradise Lost guesthouse and over the ridge to Hat Sunset, a mostly wet and…
Trang Beaches & Islands
There's a wild-looking stretch of coastline at Hat Pak Meng, 39km west of Trang. Though the beach is scruffy, the spectacular jutting limestone karsts…
Trang Beaches & Islands
Motoring into green-clad Ko Muk and landing on the sugary white sandbar of Hat Sivalai is a great way to start your stay. The slender beach runs to an…
Trang Beaches & Islands
Casuarina-backed Hat Chang Lang is the prettiest beach on this strip of coast. The Hat Chao Mai National Park Headquarters is at the southern end of the…
