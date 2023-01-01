Hat Chao Mai National Park

Trang Beaches & Islands

This 231-sq-km park covers the shoreline from Hat Pak Meng to Laem Chao Mai, and encompasses the islands of Ko Muk, Ko Kradan and Ko Cheuk (plus a host of small islets). While touring the coast and islands, you may spot endangered dugongs and rare black-necked storks, as well as more common species such as barking deer, sea otters, macaques, langurs, wild pigs, pangolins, little herons, Pacific reef egrets, white-bellied sea eagles and monitor lizards.

The national park headquarters are at the southern end of Hat Chang Lang, just south of where the beachfront road turns inland.

